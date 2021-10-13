Far Cry 6: Where to Use Chorizo’s Mysterious Key

Knowing how to find more Far Cry 6 gunpowder is important because it's the main resource you use to upgrade your weapons. Most of the parts and scraps you need to unlock silencers, sights and other attachments are in plentiful supply, but gunpowder is basically the currency that pays for it all. And you'll rarely have enough to buy more than two or three Far Cry 6 weapon upgrades at a time. So, if you want to know where to find Far Cry 6 gunpowder then we're about to breakdown everything we know and give you some locations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO