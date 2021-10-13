Far Cry 6: Where to Use Chorizo’s Mysterious Key
During “Fetch Quest,” the second mission unlocked after recruiting Chorizo in Far Cry 6, players will travel with their cuddly dachshund companion to Montero Farm, where they will gather various items, including a Mysterious Key. This key isn’t tied to any quest in Far Cry 6; rather, players must use it to unlock a hidden chest located on an island. For finding and opening the chest, players will be rewarded with the “F*** Anton” rifle, an all-rounder weapon that comes equipped with useful mods and bonuses. Continue reading to learn where to use Chorizo’s Mysterious Key in Far Cry 6.thenerdstash.com
Comments / 0