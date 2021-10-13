CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rogers Corporation Acquires Silicone Engineering

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogers Corporation has announced its acquisition of Silicone Engineering Ltd., a leading European manufacturer of silicone material solutions based in Lancashire, UK. Silicone Engineering expands Rogers’ existing advanced silicones platform and provides Rogers a European Center of Excellence to service customers requiring premium silicone solutions for applications in the EV/HEV, Industrial, Medical, and other markets.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Contentstack Acquires Division of Raw Engineering to Bring Rapid Enablement to Partners and Customers

Team of more than 50 content management system (CMS) experts will join the company to instantly scale its partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. Contentstack, the leading Agile Content Management System (CMS), today announced it is acquiring the CMS division of Raw Engineering, a digital solutions company providing digital transformation strategy and custom development services. The team of more than 50 world-class CMS and integration experts will join Contentstack and create a new offering of “Enablement Services” to customers and partners. This acquisition enables instant scaling of Contentstack’s partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. It represents a massive investment into the Catalysts partner program and the Care Without Compromise™ program, and makes a microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless (MACH) approach practical for every organization.
BUSINESS
thunderboltradio.com

Clearloop acquired by Silicon Ranch Corp, both Tennessee companies

Nashville-based Clearloop, which recently broke ground on a solar farm in Jackson, has been acquired by another Nashville-based company. Silicon Ranch Corporation announced yesterday that it has bought Clearloop in a deal with undisclosed terms. Both companies were founded by former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen. Clearloop will keep running under...
TENNESSEE STATE
clevelandstar.com

Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', acquires an operational, user-focused crypto mining ecosystem. Marketing Worldwide Corporation is announcing the acquisition of a fully-operational crypto currency mining platform and ecosystem. The crypto mining platform is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marketing Worldwide Corporation, and is expected to create a recurring revenue stream for the Company.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicones#Silicone Engineering Ltd#European#The Ev Hev#Industrial Medical#Silicone Engineering
bjournal.com

Bristol’s Electro-Mechanical Corporation acquired by Graycliff Partners LP

Graycliff Partners LP has announced it has completed the acquisition of Electro-Mechanical Corporation, which is based in Bristol, Virginia. Founded in 1958 by Frank Leonard, EMC manufactures medium voltage electric equipment, primarily switchgears, transformers and custom systems that serve as critical components for utility and industrial power infrastructure. The company’s products are sold to electrical utilities, renewable energy generators, mining operators, and general industrial users of power. The company has been family owned for over 60 years, and goes to market under two leading brands, Federal Pacific and Line Power.
BRISTOL, VA
crowdfundinsider.com

Crowdfunding Platform Silicon Prairie Acquires Funding Portal Miventure

Investment crowdfunding platform Silicon Prairie has acquired Miventure, according to a note from the company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Silicon Valley lists securities under Reg CF as well as other exemptions. Miventure is a FINRA regulated funding portal seeking to raise capital under Reg CF as well.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bowman Consulting Acquires PCD Engineering For Undisclosed Sum

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ: BWMN) has acquired the assets of PCD Engineering, Inc., a building services engineering and M/E/P firm based in Denver, Colorado. Financial terms were not disclosed. PCD delivers various building-related services, including M/E/P engineering, building envelope testing, sustainable design, integrated green building solutions, commissioning and retro-commissioning,...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Dotdash Acquires Meredith Corporation in $2.7 Billion All-Cash Transaction

Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares popped to over $58.28 per share after news that the company’s digital and magazine business is being acquired by Dotdash, the publishing arm of Barry Diller’s InterActiveCorp (IAC). What happens to Meredith shares after the Dotdash acquisition?. Article continues below advertisement. Under the $2.7 billion all-cash...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
baybusinessnews.com

Volkert Acquires Kennedy Engineering & Associates Group

Mobile-headquartered Volkert, Inc. has acquired Kennedy Engineering & Associates Group LLC (KEA Group), a transportation engineering firm focused on planning, design, engineering and construction engineering and inspection services, Business Alabama reports. KEA Group also provides dispatchers for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program. With the acquisition, Volkert will be able to expand its services and presence in Georgia and Florida. Based in Atlanta, KEA Group also has an office in Chipley, Florida. The company, founded in 2003, counts government agencies at the federal, state and municipal level, as well as planning agencies and commercial developers, as its clients.
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Halff Associates Inc. to acquire Morrison-Shipley Engineers

Texas-based Halff Associates Inc., an engineering/architecture consulting firm, said Thursday (Oct. 7) it is acquiring Arkansas civil engineering firm Morrison-Shipley Engineers Inc. (MSE). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. When the deal is complete MSE will do business as Morrison-Shipley Halff. MSE has more than 50 employees and...
BUSINESS
Tire Review

Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Lumsden Corporation

Fenner Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company, has acquired Lumsden Corporation, a manufacturer of industrial conveyor belting and wire cloth for the quarry and mining industry, as well as related solutions for a wide variety of applications including food processing, heat treating, mining, glass treating, printing and canning. The company says the deal strengthens the position of Fenner Precision Polymers as a supplier of specialized conveying products and introduces new opportunities like metal screening for infrastructure, mining and road applications.
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

Rohrer Corporation Acquires Coburn Carton Solutions

Rohrer Corporation, a retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, has closed the acquisition of Coburn Carton Solutions, a premier printer and folding carton converter. The addition of Coburn to Rohrer strengthens Rohrer’s printed folding carton capabilities with the strengthening of structural design, addition of large-format printing, and expertise in folding and gluing. Coburn’s strength in folding cartons will be integrated into Rohrer’s broad paperboard packaging product offering across new and existing customers and new industries.
BUSINESS
Gazette

Colorado Springs engineering firm acquired by Virginia defense contractor

A nearly 20-year-old Colorado Springs engineering company has a new out-of-state owner, but will retain its local workforce and continue to call the city home. Colorado Engineering Inc., which provides radio frequency and high-performance computing services and technology for commercial, industrial, automotive and military customers, has been acquired by CAES, an Arlington, Va.,-based defense and aerospace contractor.
COLORADO STATE
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs appoints Victoria’s Secret Veteran as Chief Product and Merchandising Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.  Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Toymaker Spin Master creates venture arm

Spin Master Corp. announced the creation of a venture arm, Spin Master Ventures, that will make minority investments in the company's three core areas: toys, entertainment and digital games. The company will start by allocating $100 million to the venture group and focus on North America and Europe initially. The company has already made an investment in Nørdlight, a Stockholm-based mobile games company with more than 50 years of experience, and Hoot Reading, and online live tutoring service. "Spin Master Ventures will establish us as the partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking for capital to start and grow a business in the kids' space and will complement our acquisition strategy as well as bolster our product development pipeline," said Ronnen Harary, Spin Master co-founder and board chair, in a statement. Spin Master stock has gained 45.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 19.5% for the period.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Observing silicon anodes in action

Among the many improvements being investigated for today’s energy storage technologies, replacing graphite with silicon stands out, given that silicon has the potential to hold ten times more energy than graphite. Research into silicon anodes has made plenty of progress in recent years, with a few companies making moves toward...
CHEMISTRY
skiddle.com

Corporation

The club was good fun and provided a great atmosphere, but the layout was quite confusing in terms of meeting friends and telling them where you are. If the rooms had specific themes that were easy to pick out, this would be counterbalanced.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy