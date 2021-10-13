Rogers Corporation Acquires Silicone Engineering
Rogers Corporation has announced its acquisition of Silicone Engineering Ltd., a leading European manufacturer of silicone material solutions based in Lancashire, UK. Silicone Engineering expands Rogers’ existing advanced silicones platform and provides Rogers a European Center of Excellence to service customers requiring premium silicone solutions for applications in the EV/HEV, Industrial, Medical, and other markets.www.everythingrf.com
