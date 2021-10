Cindy Lou Potter, 52, of Marshalltown, passed away, Wednesday, October, 6, 2021, at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital, Waterloo. To honor her wishes, cremation rites have been given and no formal services are planned at this time. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with caring for Cindy and her family. For further information or to send Cindy’s family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.