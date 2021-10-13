California man arrested in Graves County

A California man was arrested Monday along U.S. 45 South after drugs were found in his vehicle, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Sgt. Richard Edwards stopped to check on a vehicle near Cardinal Road. During the investigation, Edwards determined that the driver, Thomas Caudle, 66, of Arnold, California was under the influence and arrested him for DUI. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage container.