California man arrested in Graves County

By MAYFIELD MESSENGER STAFF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California man was arrested Monday along U.S. 45 South after drugs were found in his vehicle, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Sgt. Richard Edwards stopped to check on a vehicle near Cardinal Road. During the investigation, Edwards determined that the driver, Thomas Caudle, 66, of Arnold, California was under the influence and arrested him for DUI. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage container.

