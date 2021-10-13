CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee to petition Beshear for action on meat processing development

By MAYFIELD MESSENGER STAFF
mayfield-messenger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Interim Joint Committee on Agriculture, co-chaired by Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield, met last week to discuss several pressing issues within the state regarding cattle production and processing. Legislators heard testimony detailing the current state of the cattle market and initiatives Kentucky can take to employ an environment of growth for one of our leading industries.

