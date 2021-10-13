Annual public safety survey for people who live and work in Seattle starts Oct. 15

SEATTLE - The annual public safety survey for people who live and work in Seattle is launching on Oct. 15. "The survey asks people about what their concerns are around issues of crime and public safety," said Jacqueline Helfgott of Seattle University. "We also have scales in the survey that measure the quality of life related to public safety. So we have questions about police legitimacy, we ask how inclined people are to get involved in public safety and we have questions about fear of crime."