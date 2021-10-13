Video Voters’ Guide General Election 2021 - King County
Welcome to the 2021 King County General Election Video Voters' Guide, your chance to hear directly from the participants appearing on the November 2 election ballot. Each statement is up to two minutes long and unedited. All candidates were invited to participate. This video includes statements from candidates running for King County Executive, Metropolitan King County Council, and Port of Seattle Commissioner.seattlechannel.org
