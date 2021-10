Walkers and bikers will have the first chance to use a section of the new Southern Beltway on Saturday when the Pennsylvania Turnpike hosts a community day. The turnpike will open a five-mile section of the westbound lanes of the new toll road at the South Fayette Way interchange in South Fayette from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The road will be open from South Fayette to the McDonald-Midway interchange for walkers or bikers who want an early view before it opens for vehicular traffic Oct. 15.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO