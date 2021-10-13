Video Voters’ Guide General Election 2021 - City of Seattle & Seattle Public Schools
Welcome to the 2021 Seattle General Election Video Voters' Guide, your chance to hear directly from the participants appearing on the November 2 election ballot. Each statement is up to two minutes long and unedited. All candidates were invited to participate. This video includes statements from candidates running for Seattle Mayor, City of Seattle Attorney, Seattle City Council, and Seattle School District.seattlechannel.org
