Beaver Local too much for Golden Bears in OVAC 4A semis

The Golden Bears varsity football team took the field Friday night against Mt. Vernon. The game was also senior night for seniors Colton Adkins, Hunter Knose, Austin Miller, Keythen Norris, Roman Scott, Bryce Shelton, and Braiden Wright. Mt. Vernon would win 49-0 as the game was called at halftime after the lights went out. The Golden Bears were led in rushing by Colton Adkins and Cael Lux. Adkins went 1 for 5 passing with a completion to Alex Macharia. The Golden Bears were led in tackles by Cael Lux, Axel Conover, Jordan Marcum, Bryce Shelton, and Keythen Norris. SHS moves to 1-4 (0-3 in HHC play). The Golden Bears wrap up the regular season next Friday night against Pendleton Heights. The Golden Bears C team will host Mt. Vernon Monday night.

8 DAYS AGO