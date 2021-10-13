Beaver Local too much for Golden Bears in OVAC 4A semis
heraldstaronline.com
6 days ago
CALCUTTA — With its eyes set on repeating as Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 4A champs, Beaver Local volleyball first had to take care of business against Oak Glen on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Beavers, they came out like it was hunting season and topped the Golden Bears in the...
CAMBRIDGE — The individual race at Saturday’s OVAC Cal Pokas Cross Country Championship was rather anticlimactic thanks to the presence of University High’s Larry Josh Edwards. The team races, however, were more hotly contested at Cambridge High School. Edwards’ overall victory in a blistering 15:22 fueled the Hawks to the...
CALCUTTA — With its eyes set on repeating as Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 4A champs, Beaver Local volleyball first had to take care of business against Oak Glen on Tuesday. Fortunately, for the Beavers they came out like it was hunting season and topped the Golden Bears in the...
It is tournament time for West Virginia soccer teams. Starting today, area teams begin their tournament runs on the both the boys and girls sides, with two area teams earning the top seed in their bracket. BOYS. In the Class A/AA Region 1, Section 1 bracket, Weir High’s Red Riders...
WINTERSVILLE — The Beaver Local football team has used a lot of big plays to make its mark this season. Against Indian Creek on Friday, the Beavers once again put on a bold offensive display to earn a 41-7 victory and earn its first Buckeye 8 Athletic League North Division championship in school history.
FOREST CITY—Bishop Garrigan handed Forest City their conference set loss of the season but the Indians still prevailed in four games in a Top of Iowa Conference volleyball match played on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The home team took the opening two sets by identical scores of 25-14 before the black-and-gold...
LIGONIER — All the soccer balls can be put away at Wawasee High School on Wednesday morning. Following the boys’ 7-1 sectional loss on Monday evening to end their season, the girls side took to the West Noble pitch for their opening tournament match against a well-rounded DeKalb team. By...
ROGERS — Union Local had visions of a Buckeye 8 volleyball three-peat. Beaver Local’s senior dominated squad had other ideas. For the first time since 2016, the Beavers claimed the Buckeye 8 championship and they did so by toppling the invading Jets by scores of 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 and 25-18.
SETH — Mount View’s team speed proved too much for Class A No. 9 Sherman on Friday night. “They are very athletic, and we just couldn’t contain their team speed,” said Sherman Coach Kevin Buzzard. “We moved the ball but not the way we are used to moving it.”. Justin...
BELLEVILLE — The dynamic duo of Annika Martin and Peyton Burd carried Juniata Christian over Belleville Mennonite by the final score of 6-0 in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer game on Tuesday. “We hung tough, we had a really, really tough game last night against Meadowbrook where we...
The visiting Avoyelles Mustangs looked every bit the fearsome foe that their credentials indicated when they rolled into Lakeview High School Friday night. The unbeaten Mustangs took command and despite a relentless effort by the outmanned Gators,. Avoyelles (6-0, 2-0) rode home 56-14 winners in the District 3-2A football matchup.
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — It was a game of numbers Friday night for St. Clairsville. The Red Devils piled up 431 yards rushing; amassed 533 total yards; scored on their first six possessions; and had 15 players carry the ball at least once. Oh yea, Union Local managed just 86 total yards.
Following a 36-35 loss to Fremd in the final game of the spring football season, Hersey (6-0, 2-0 MSL East) has come out swinging this fall, taking no prisoners. Hersey went 16-2 in the regular season from 2018-19, with both losses coming to Rolling Meadows. The Huskies got their revenge last season with a 40-23 win over Rolling Meadows Saturday, March 20 to start the spring season.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville's football team is sitting pretty as it enters District 10-4A Division I play this week. After slogging past Jasper 13-0 last week, Coach Eric Peevey has his first Battlin' Bears squad off to a 4-1 start. That's three wins more than LC-M garnered last year in a season...
The young Timberwolves continued to take their share of growing pains following Friday's 55-0 loss to perennial Valley Oak League power Oakdale at Daniel Teicheira Memorial Stadium. "That's a class program," said Sierra High coach Chris Johnson, who strongly believes his team will gain valuable experience by playing top teams...
The Tumwater football team was too much for Shelton Friday as the Thunderbirds shut out the Highclimbers 58 to 0. (Click here to watch the first half of the game. Click here to watch the second half of the game.) In the first half, the T-Birds scored on each of...
ANDOVER — Toronto entered its Week 9 matchup with Pymatuning Valley knowing it controlled its own destiny in the Division VII, Region 25 playoff race, and went on the road and took care of business with a 20-14 win. After the Red Knights (4-5) saw a 14-0 lead get away...
The Golden Bears varsity football team took the field Friday night against Mt. Vernon. The game was also senior night for seniors Colton Adkins, Hunter Knose, Austin Miller, Keythen Norris, Roman Scott, Bryce Shelton, and Braiden Wright. Mt. Vernon would win 49-0 as the game was called at halftime after the lights went out. The Golden Bears were led in rushing by Colton Adkins and Cael Lux. Adkins went 1 for 5 passing with a completion to Alex Macharia. The Golden Bears were led in tackles by Cael Lux, Axel Conover, Jordan Marcum, Bryce Shelton, and Keythen Norris. SHS moves to 1-4 (0-3 in HHC play). The Golden Bears wrap up the regular season next Friday night against Pendleton Heights. The Golden Bears C team will host Mt. Vernon Monday night.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – On a windy Monday at the par 72, 5948 yard Hot Springs Country Club, the Concordia-St. Paul women's golf team wrapped up play in the 36-hole Central Region Preview and the Golden Bears finished 11th with 627 strokes (+51). The tournament field was comprised of 19...
Comments / 0