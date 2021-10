STEUBENVILLE — The alumni of Steubenville High School’s Class of 1959 met in September with 20 in attendance. Norina Eroshevich provided the blessing before lunch. Donna Snyder led the group in a moment of silence in remembrance of the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 as well as the recent passing of Richard Crugnale, a teacher at SHS for 34 years and the “voice” of Harding Stadium for many years.