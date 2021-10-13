Transparency big part of project

Much discussion has been held on the possibility of building a new public safety facility for Weirton in recent weeks. Initially, out of 16 sites reviewed by architectural consultants, only four properties were viewed as showing any viability for the project, which had been proposed as a 37,000-square-foot building. The main focus seemed to be with Edwin J. Bowman Baseball Field, which serves as the home field for the Weir High and Madonna High baseball teams.