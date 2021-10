Us to this New England mini wedding: Baby, you’re so classic. From the double staircase artfully flooded with blooms from Emily Herzig Floral Studio to the paperie’s homage to historic fine art, this creative team with Events By Sorrell at the helm brought timeless poise and rosy-hued elegance to every inch of this historic home. We love the way the gown is throwing it back to Victorian silhouettes with off-the-shoulder poet sleeves, fabric buttons and a ruched bodice – not only for the way it mirrors the mood of the historic home venue but the for the way it moves. Gracefully captured by Kate Preftakes Photography, this New England mini wedding is further proof that intimate celebrations allow you to uplevel in all the right ways.

KEENE, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO