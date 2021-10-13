WhatsApp Leak Hints Major Fix For Backup Storage Issue: What Is the 'Manage Backup Size' Feature?
WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo leaked a new upcoming feature that will fix a major issue in the app. The said feature will be called Manage Backup Size. This will allow users to manage their backup size, which has been causing a huge storage issue for the communications platform. Several reports speculate that this is also WhatsApp's plan in case Google decides to remove its unlimited storage for messaging as well.www.itechpost.com
