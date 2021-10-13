CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to watch for when the Mavericks face the Hornets

By Jordan Brodess
Mavs Moneyball
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing host for their first two preseason games, the Dallas Mavericks head east and face the Charlotte Hornets for what should feel like an afternoon matchup (5:30 CT tip). The Mavericks have won both of their preseason matchups so far, at home against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. The Charlotte Hornets won their preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but have since lost their last two.

