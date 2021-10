TUTTLE, N.D. – The Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability (FARRMS) will hold a Farm Dreams workshop online on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. (CDT). The workshop is open to anyone who has dreamed of starting a farm, ranch or local food business. Farm Dreams is designed to provide resources, connections and perspectives from experienced farmers to help participants take the first steps toward their farm dreams. This two-part workshop is free of charge. Register at www.farrms.org/dream.

