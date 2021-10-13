CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify is breaking podcasts

By Will Bedingfield
Wired UK
Cover picture for the articleWhen Spotify agreed to pay Joe Rogan more than $100 million to make his show exclusive, it sent a clear message: the Swedish firm wants to be the main podcast game in town. That purchase had been preceded by the acquisition of The Ringer, in 2020. The latest move has taken popular podcast Heavyweight exclusive, two years after Spotify bought the show’s owner Gimlet. Such moves have left some industry-watchers worrying that Spotify is turning the podcast world upside down. To understand why, you need to look at the history of the web.

