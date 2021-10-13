Update on OKC’s transit initiatives on tap for Oct. Chamber Forum; retail topic for Nov. Forum
Earlier this year, the Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma (RTA) approved the Transit System Plan that will serve as the guiding document for the next 10 to 25 years to eventually bring bus rapid transit and commuter rail to the Oklahoma City metro. Four regional corridors were identified in the plan that would quickly and efficiently connect people to various “regional activity centers” across the metro.www.velocityokc.com
