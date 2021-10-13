CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns walk the streets of OKC at the Stockyards Stampede on October 16

By Perrin Clore Duncan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlip on your boots and head on over to Oklahoma City’s Stockyards City on Saturday, October 16th for the district’s annual Stockyards Stampede. The Longhorns will kick off the event at 10:00 a.m. by parading down the street, starting from the Oklahoma National Stockyards archway on Exchange. Once they complete their parade of the district, they will be on display for the remainder of the day in the fenced area adjacent to Collision Works, 2100 Exchange Avenue.

