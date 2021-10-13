CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Crowdfunding or business loans: Which option is right for you?

By Chamber Staff
OKC VeloCity
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness loans and crowdfunding are both popular options among start-up business owners. If you are looking to launch a new business soon, you should be giving careful consideration to how you will finance it. Both business loans and crowdfunding have benefits and potential drawbacks. Deciding which one is right for your new small business comes down to evaluating the similarities and differences and then determining which type of financing would be most beneficial.

www.velocityokc.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebalance.com

Business Line of Credit vs. Loan: Which Is Best for Your Business?

Every business needs funds to operate successfully, but not every small business owner has ready access to the funding they need. Additional financing may sometimes be necessary to get a business off the ground or simply keep the doors open. Business owners have many options when it comes to financing...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Business Loan#Loan Application#Credit Scores#Credit Union
Quad

Business, Economics, & More: Credit Cards

One of the most important things you can build when it comes to personal finance is your credit. Often falling somewhere between 200 and 800 points, your credit score determines the house you can afford, the car you can buy and much more. Your credit score is mainly impacted by one (often misused) financial tool: the credit card. Technically invented around 1950, the credit card is meant to be a tool with which you can spend money that is not directly linked to any of your accounts. At the end of the month, you then pay that accumulated sum with your own funds. Essentially, credit cards are used to purchase something with money you may not currently have, in hopes you will pay back the total in full on a later date.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Term vs. whole life insurance: Which is right for you?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

Should You Consider a Holiday Loan?

You might think a holiday loan can take away the stress of expenses at the most wonderful time of the year, but a loan can backfire. If you're not careful, you can overstretch your budget and end up even more stressed about how you will pay the bill. Americans planned...
PERSONAL FINANCE
physicianspractice.com

Six medical practice funding and physician business loan options

The best medical practice loan ultimately depends on your goals and your practice’s creditworthiness. Whether you’re opening a private practice, supplementing your cash flow, or expanding your offices, medical practices of all sizes and specialties can benefit from an infusion of working capital. Between traditional SBA and bank loans and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
businessnewsdaily.com

Gusto vs. QuickBooks: Which Software Is the Best Option for Your Business?

Gusto and QuickBooks are both well-established software providers in the payroll industry. When making a decision between Gusto and QuickBooks, you should consider which features would benefit your business the most. This guide explores the differences between Gusto and QuickBooks to make choosing payroll software for your small business simple.
SOFTWARE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Lenders Offer More Jumbo Loan Options as Credit Standards Ease Slightly

Access to jumbo mortgages increased nearly 6 percent in September, pulling the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA's) Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) higher for the third straight month. The index rose 1.5 percent to 125.6, its highest level since May. An increase in the index indicates a loosening of credit standards. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012.
REAL ESTATE
Mercury

Keep your options open and budget on track when considering a loan

These days, consumers are not short on options for their borrowing needs. Whether remodeling a home, buying a boat, consolidating debt, paying for a wedding or simply looking to establish and build your credit history, there are loan products designed for various uses and with terms that can help fit many budgets.
CREDITS & LOANS
Register Citizen

7 Steps to Creating a Crowdfunding Project That Will Get You the Money You Need

Crowdfunding has taken off in a big way in recent years, creating some successful businesses in the process. However, those that are successful are just a few among many thousands of promising projects looking for backing. How do you create a successful crowdfunding project that brings you the investment you need?
CHARITIES
thebossmagazine.com

Personal Loan vs Credit Card: Which is Better?

A personal loan might be worth the look for an expensive purchase. Choosing between a personal loan and a credit card is often tricky because they function similarly. However, both lending products have their fair share of positives and negatives and aren’t likely to be used for the same purpose.
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan: Which Is Better?

A home equity line of credit, aka HELOC, and a home equity loan are ways to finance large expenses by borrowing against the equity in your house. Equity is the difference between what you owe on your mortgage and what your home is worth. "If you need access to cash...
REAL ESTATE
utahbusiness.com

Your guide to crowdfunding offerings as a business owner

In the US the offer and sale of securities must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unless there is an available exemption. Registration is costly and time-consuming—consequently, startups and smaller companies usually offer securities in “private placements” that do not require registration. Historically, this has meant that such securities could only be offered only to accredited investors—essentially high wealth persons who do not necessarily require protections of the securities laws.
SMALL BUSINESS
nav.com

The Best Banking Options for Small Businesses

When it comes to the types of banking options and services a business needs, small business owners have never had more choices. Whether you’re looking for a high-interest online savings account to build a nest egg for your company or a checking account you can easily deposit checks to and make purchases from, we’ve got you covered.
SMALL BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Four ETFs to Consider When Real Assets Are a Must

With the threat of stagflation looming, getting real assets exposure is almost a must in the current market, which is where FlexShares can help with four ETFs to consider. Until recently, the common refrain in the capital markets has been that inflation is transitory. However, that tune is changing as threats of prolonged inflation are starting to creep into the markets.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy