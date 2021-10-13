CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Rugby Cruises Past Brown 60-8, Continues Undefeated Start

By Owen A. Berger
Harvard Crimson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior prop/lock Erica Jarrell sprints away from defenders during Harvard's win over Brown. Jarrell's Crimson remains undefeated on the season. By Owen A. Berger. In its Ivy League opener, the Harvard Women’s Rugby team (5-0, 1-0 Ivy) showcased its dominance with a 60-8 win over Brown. Performing on Mignone field in front of its large and loyal fan base, the Crimson rallied against a tough and physical opponent for yet another impressive win.

