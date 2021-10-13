Women’s Rugby Cruises Past Brown 60-8, Continues Undefeated Start

In light of the abundance of talent on the team, it may come as a surprise that no one on the women’s rugby club (MCWRC) team played rugby before joining the squad. A significant portion of credit is owed to the team’s legendary coach, K.O. Onufry. One of the founding members of Boston’s Beantown Rugby Club, Onufry has worked at Middlebury for 21 years.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO