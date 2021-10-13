CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC predicts continued declines in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths over next 4 weeks

By By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are expected to decline over the next four weeks, according to ensemble forecasts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Wednesday. The latest forecast predicts 740,000 to 762,000 reported deaths by November 6. It's third consecutive week of a projected decrease in newly...

