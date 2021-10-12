CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer Can’t Put Deceased Father’s Name on Firm Letterhead

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDad never worked at firm, act would violate ethics ad rules, state bar says. A New York attorney who wants to pay homage to his deceased father—who was never affiliated with the firm—by including his name and achievements on his firm’s letterhead can’t do so under state ethics rules because it’s deceptive, the state bar said.

news.bloomberglaw.com

bloomberglaw.com

Justices Pass on Black Envoy Air Agent’s Job Retaliation Lawsuit

Said investigation into alleged travel rule violation tainted. The Supreme Court Monday declined to review a Black airline agent’s suit alleging she was fired by. for complaining about race-based harassment, not because she abused her employee travel privileges. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit mistakenly failed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Colorado Suspends Judge Facing Felony Charge

In today’s column, in a change eased by pandemic remote work, trial teams are adding appellate lawyers long before appeals start; despite the pandemic, law firms are still looking for ways to use their offices to bring people together to exchange ideas; K&L Gates joined the list of firms allowing lawyers to bill up to 50 hours for work to promote diversity and inclusion.
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Christian Employers Sue to Block Agencies’ Trans Care Regs (1)

A trade group representing Christian employers sued the EEOC and HHS in federal court seeking an exemption from rules requiring them to pay for or provide transition-related care for transgender people. The Christian Employers Alliance says its members are entitled to the same type of relief entered by the U.S....
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Cher Suit Raises Questions Where Family, Copyright Law Collide

A lawsuit filed by Cher against her ex-husband Sonny Bono’s widow might carve out some clarity on a murky area of copyright law that brings together copyright, family, and estate law, attorneys say. Cher claimed in a complaint filed in a California federal court that former U.S. Rep. Mary Bono...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Residential Facility Worker Settles Bias Suit Over Covid Firing

A residential facility for autistic individuals and a former employee who said disability bias spurred her firing after she tested positive for Covid-19 settled her lawsuit, Pennsylvania federal court records show. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed Ninoshka Matias’ Americans with Disabilities Act and Pennsylvania...
LAW
Daily Advance

Judge switched parties week after appointment

The 1st Judicial District’s newest judge switched her political party registration from Democrat to Republican one week after being appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and one day after she was sworn in. District Court Judge Jennifer Karpowicz Bland switched parties on Sept. 3, according to Dare County Board of...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
mediaite.com

‘Just Wipe Them Out’: Newsmax Host Says US Should Eliminate Four Entire Government Agencies

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield suggested on Thursday that the United States default on its debt and eliminate four U.S. government agencies. “You see, failure to raise the debt ceiling is actually about defaulting on future obligations, not the current ones. It means you can’t buy anything else. You can’t spend more. So goodbye, radical infrastructure bill. Goodbye Biden spending free-for-all,” he said during his show Stinchfield. “The admission that the default threat is fake news is even buried in the White House’s own website. I found this today on it: ‘Once the debt limit is hit the federal government cannot increase the amount of outstanding debt. Therefore it can only draw from any cash on hand and spend its incoming revenues.’”
U.S. POLITICS
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Second Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, […] The post Second Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says court changed rules so justices speak one at a time because the women were interrupted at twice the rate of the men

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that the Supreme Court had implemented a new system of oral arguments because the men were talking over the women too much. During virtual oral arguments of the pandemic, the high court implemented a system where justices were each given a turn to ask questions in order of seniority. Before that, justices asked questions in a free-for-all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS

