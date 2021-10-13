CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you know? pt. 4

 6 days ago

The sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" uses every letter in the English language. Typewriter is the longest word that can be made using the letters on only one row of the keyboard. If the population of China walked past you single file, the line would...

Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
Vice

‘I Lost Everything Partying’ – What Drug Dealers Really Worry About

Popular mythology suggests drug dealers reside in sprawling Miami chateaus or New Jersey strip clubs, indulging a life of vice and earthly pleasures before meeting their destiny in a hail of lead. The reality is rather different: In 2021, a drug dealer is as likely to be a 12-year-old child at the end of a county line as a smooth-talking gangster in a velour tracksuit.
104.5 KDAT

Did You Know? Talking To Your Plants Can Help Them Grow

It's true! Talking to your plants can actually help them grow faster, based on results from multiple studies. In a month-long study done by the Royal Horticultural Society, they recorded 10 people, both men and women. The recordings were played through headphones that were each attached to a tomato plant's pot (one plant per person). The same tomato variety was used, same soil, same care regimen, etc. For a control, they included two plants that were not read to. Oddly enough, they found that the sound of a female voice seems to be more beneficial to growth than the sound of a male voice. At the month's end, the plants that were attached to female voices grew about an inch taller than those attached to a male voice on average.
i95 ROCK

Did You Know Homogenized Milk Was Invented In Torrington?

Got milk? Does it taste good? You should thank Torrington Creamery, although it's not around anymore. I was doing some reading, and I found out during a Google search of 'Connecticut Firsts' that Torrington Creamery, formerly at 669 Riverside Avenue in Torrington, is credited with being the first to sell homogenized milk to the public in the United States? What the hell is homogenization, you ask? Good question, it's something that I've heard my whole life too.
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
pommietravels.com

Travel Blogging Tricks You Didn’t Know You Needed

It all seems so easy. Chances are, if you haven’t started a free blog to document your travels, a friend has. Going pro couldn’t be THAT hard… could it?. Like any paying endeavour, you have to take a business-like approach to travel blogging if you want to succeed at it. That means finding a niche, learning social media marketing, building a mailing list, and much more.
arcamax.com

COVID queries: Do I need the vaccine if I've had COVID-19?

Q: I already had COVID-19 and recovered. Why should I get the vaccine when my body is already immune to it now?. A: When someone has had an infection, and the body has produced antibodies as a result, this is called "natural immunity." But early evidence suggests natural immunity to COVID-19 may not be very long-lasting.
