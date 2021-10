A new update is coming to Phasmophobia sometime this Halloween season, and when it does, it seems that players might see some new paranormal entities accompanying it. The game's official Twitter account posted a tease for the game, with the current 16 ghost types listed, as well as two entries that have been blurred out. The description for one of these ghosts has been mostly blurred out as well, but a handful of details remain. Apparently, one of these ghosts will mimic... something's actions, and there's some kind of way that it will interact with its environments.

