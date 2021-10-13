CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black History Month: Tommie Smith says he is seeing a 'rebirth' of iconic stand 53 years ago and explains its true meaning

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommie Smith says he is seeing a "rebirth" of his iconic protest against racial injustice at the 1968 Olympics because change is still needed today. Speaking exclusively to SSN's Mike Wedderburn about his famous gesture, Smith explained what the protest was about, the personal cost, its impact, the importance of young people speaking out, and explained why he is hopeful for the future.

