Emory University women’s soccer has kicked off their season with 38 goals scored through their first month of play. While any goal is exciting, these particular goals have served a greater purpose than just bringing the team to a 7-2-1 record. Each raises money for Reclaim Childhood, a nonprofit organization in Jordan that aims to provide a safe community for young girls to play sports and work with coaches.

