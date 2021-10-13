HOLIDAY MARKETING

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES, AN ONGOING disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to impact holiday shoppers this year. And at a time when companies annually hope for a significant uptick in revenue, marketers need to be on top of their game to keep customers engaged, informed and interested. While modern technological tools such as websites, chatbots and social media platforms can educate and assist customers quickly, email marketing is still a vital strategy but is often underutilized by companies large and small, says Jeff Pedowitz, president and CEO of The Pedowitz Group and ForbesBooks author of “F The Funnel: A New Way to Engage Customers & Grow Revenue.” “Beefing up your email marketing for the holidays is essential, and it’s an effective way for brands to communicate, especially when customers are being advised to start shopping earlier due to supply-chain problems,” Pedowitz says. “Brands need to get ahead of the curve by reaching out to customers through email and creating added value in their messages.”

