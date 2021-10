Plans have been announced to incentivise people to replace their old gas boilers with low-carbon heating options, including heat pumps. The government said new £5,000 grants will be available to households to help them to install low-carbon technologies from next April. The plans aim to make heat pumps — which run on electricity and work like a fridge in reverse to extract energy from the air or ground — no more expensive to install than a traditional boiler.But environmentalists have criticised the three-year scheme - which would pay for one in 250 boilers to be replaced - as not going...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 HOURS AGO