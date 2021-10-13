CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLIBRA (September 23 to October 22) A difficult experience begins to ease. That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is a possible complication that could prolong the problem awhile longer. SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21) Your self-confidence gets a much-needed big boost as you start to unsnarl that knotty...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs that don't stand a chance in love

Knowing a person's astrological sign can tell you more about their character. If love at first sight exists, you should know that the stars have their say when it comes to love. This is why certain signs of the zodiac are incompatible. Aries and Taurus not made for each other?
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Month Will Be Nothing Short Of Magical For 3 Zodiac Signs

The number of reasons to love October are truly endless. For starters, it’s the month in which autumn is truly beginning to flourish. The world is brimming with things like pumpkin patch excursions, hot beverages on crisp early mornings, and soft, wooly scarves. It’s also when the sun moves through beautiful, balanced, and harmonious Libra, sending gorgeous vibrations all throughout the zodiac. There’s something for everyone during this time of year. However, October 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs — Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — and for them, it will be downright magical.
BEAUTY & FASHION
witanddelight.com

October 2021 Horoscopes: Assess Your Relationships

As we march into October 2021, we will initially be met by significant obstacles, delays, and stagnation. Many of the celestial powers within the heavens will be asleep, in what we call retrograde phases. However, as we journey forth, many planets will awaken, so by the end of the month, life will finally feel like it is proceeding much more rapidly.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Fall Will Be The Season Of Romance

Libra season is an amazing time of year for many reasons: your social calendar stays booked, your creative juices flow easily, and your love life seems to be sweeter. This Venus-ruled sign is all about encouraging connection, so if you’re looking for love, this time of year fully supports that. Whether that means creating better bonds within your friendships or your family, you’ll be uniting with others in a way that’s balanced and diplomatic. As the busybody energy of Virgo season begins to subside, tending to any relationships you may have been neglecting will likely be a priority. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a different area of their chart though, but fall 2021 will be the most romantic season for these three signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 18

On Monday, you can breathe a sigh of relief as Mercury retrograde ends. The confusion of the past few weeks will subside. Now, in the clear light of day, the mistakes you’ve recently made will reveal themselves to be manageable, fixable, not so permanent after all. Then on Wednesday, a full moon in Aries will highlight your courage, freedom, and autonomy, giving you the confidence to keep going. And finally, on Friday night, the sun exits sweet Libra to enter provocative Scorpio. This is the season for secrets and passions and hidden depths, for walking fearlessly into the dark.
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Advice for your Zodiac Sign

Not many people can offer me a decent response when I ask for their Sun sign, which bewilders me as an avid participant in astrology. I am nearly certain I learned that I was Libra around the same time I learned how to spell my name. Nevertheless, I am aware that astrology is still not a widely accepted nor widely practiced study. Despite astrology receiving a bad reputation for inaccuracy and a lack of logical, tangible evidence, I value the entertainment of astrology as a hobby. What I have learned is that, while many people do not understand me when I use the term “Sun sign,” they can usually identify what their sign is based on their birthday and a quick Google search. Astrology runs much deeper than one’s Sun/Star sign, but this is the most widely known astrological placement. In addition to being the most acknowledged placement, the Sun sign also depicts one’s personality, their identity.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

The New Moon In Libra Means Big Things For Your Relationship

In the mood for a change? Luckily, the planets are on your side. This month's new moon in Libra is rising on October 6, and it might just be the perfect opportunity for a fall reset, so buckle up. Every new moon has a theme that centers around what area...
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TODAY.com

October horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

October skies will be very eventful. The cosmic energy is intense, which means that we will be spooked to our core during this spooky season. Embrace the changes that are coming. Don’t run from them. The more we resist growth, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. The good news is that Halloween is a good time to connect and have fun, which will be necessary after we experience the weeks leading up to it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Your October Horoscope Is Here, & There Are Some Very Lucky Days Ahead

The month ahead is ghoulish — filled with thrills, chills, and ghosts, due to the six planets that are retrograde in the beginning of the month: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. October 6 brings the Libra new moon, which commences the day Pluto stations direct again in Capricorn, after a retrograde that began on April 27. We can expect heightened emotions, due to the intense energy.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 18

Today’s Birthday (10/18/21) Listen to your heart this year. Consistent focus develops your game, craft and artistry. Autumn’s financial switchbacks set the stage for winter communication breakthroughs. Capture a lucrative springtime opportunity for shared accounts, before your own profits rise next summer. Fun, family and romance delight. To get the...
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. This week's astrology forecast calls for us to work together and find common ground. Here, the AstroTwins break down what they're seeing in the stars.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 10/18/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Sometimes you can come across as intimidating when you're feeling intimidated. Lighten up and the other person will too. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You'll soon have to choose between a cushy job and a job that promises a bold and exciting direction. Go with bold and exciting. You won't regret it.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

This is what you need in a relationship based on your zodiac sign

Everyone, no matter what, has that one specific element they always require in their relationships. People strive for a variety of qualities in their partner. While everyone has that one thing in a relationship that they can't live without, it's possible to get even more specific when you consider your zodiac sign. You can have a particular characteristic or trait in mind when looking for a companion. It just doesn't feel right without such items.
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

October 2021 Horoscope, According to Your Zodiac Sign

What’s your October 2021 horoscope? Astrologer Linda Joyce reveals what’s in store for you based on your zodiac sign. October 2021 begins with the Sun and Mars conjunct – a combination that provides an extra dose of energy, something we all need. If you’ve felt held back, this is the time to set your goals and see yourself where you want to be. Things are starting to move. Mercury trine Jupiter brings wisdom and the ability to expand through new ideas. Whatever you do, don’t let fear take the lead. Mercury is retrograde and goes direct on the 19th at 10 degrees of Libra. October will challenge your relationships and your truth.
LIFESTYLE
utrgvrider.com

Astrology Rider: Week of Oct. 18

Aries-This week you may be tempted to act on impulse. Surprise, surprise. This is your sign to play the long game and learn that your first impulse is not always the best choice. Think about how your decisions will affect you in the long run and, more importantly, how others will perceive you. If you always react on impulse, your enemies will always know how to bring you down.
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Your October 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

With twilight already setting in earlier, breezes going from brisk to truly chilling, leaves tumbling from trees in fiery hues, and neighborhoods aglow with jack o' lanterns and other spooky decor, it must be October, hosted by two signs that are equally committed to making autumn a memorable season in their own unique ways: social butterfly Libra and transformative Scorpio.
LIFESTYLE
skidmorenews.com

Your Monthly Horoscope for Spooky Season

Happy October! In honor of both the spookiest month of the year and Mercury going into retrograde, I bring you an astrological look into the upcoming month. After consulting numerous zodiac sources, and with the help of my muse (aka a pumpkin iced coffee from Burgess), I have concocted the following predictions and pieces of advice, sure to tell you all that you will need to make it through to November 1st:
LIFESTYLE
astrology.com

October’s New Moon in Libra Arrives to Stir up Controversy

On October 6, 2021 (4:05 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time), there will be a new moon at 13°25’ of Libra. Looking for more beauty and balance in your life? If so, you’re not alone at this Libra new moon. In our own ways, each of us is seeking right now to make life as harmonious and pleasing as possible—guided not only by our aesthetic sensibilities, but also by our principles of justice and equality.
ASTRONOMY
In Style

October's Aries Full Moon Will Make or Break Relationships

Although Libra season is usually marked by a push for balance and beauty, this year's was brimming with more confusion than the balance-seeking air sign would prefer, thanks to a doozy of a Mercury retrograde. And right on the heels of the communication planet going direct comes an intense, fiery full moon in Aries, the aggressive cardinal fire sign that sits opposite Libra.
ASTRONOMY

