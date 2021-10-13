CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has approved the dividend policy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has approved the group’s dividend policy, under which Ekspress Grupp will distribute at least 30% of its annual profit as dividends from 2022 onwards.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights. VYZULTA® and ZERVIATE® prescriptions in the U.S. increased by 35% and 213% respectively in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Radio Business Report

Nielsen Board OKs Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Nielsen Holdings plc has declared a quarterly cash dividend. The decision? To award a bonus payment of $0.06 per share of Nielsen’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 2, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18. And, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl

IBM announced today that its board of directors has approved the previously announced separation of Kyndryl, the company’s managed infrastructure services business. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Max Nelson, VP of Marketing Communications at OpenX. “The separation of Kyndryl is a significant step in the continued evolution of IBM,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supervisory Board#Dividend Policy#Newspapers#Electronic Ticket#Strategic Investments#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Group
StreetInsider.com

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 15 of October 2021 purchased 22,891 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 146.0339 NOK per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2021 which closed in June 2021, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2021.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Expensify, Inc (EXFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Expensify, Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Expensify is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money. Every day, people from all walks of life in organizations around the world use Expensify to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies and ride shares. Since our founding in 2008, we have added over 10 million members to our community, and processed and automated over 1.1 billion expense transactions on our platform, freeing people to spend less time managing expenses and more time doing the things they love. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an average of 639,000 paid members across 53,000 companies and over 200 countries and territories used Expensify to make money easy.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Onward and Upward: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces September Results with a Continued Focus on Brand Growth

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH)(CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of September 2021 with net revenues of $1.7M and a gross margin of 50%. The Company achieved their goal of 50% gross margin while continuing to see significant growth in the branded wholesale division at City Trees. Year over year, City Trees saw an increase in net revenue of 22% and 66% over 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain." The company noted that the special dividend's tax treatment will be based on its earnings and profits through the fiscal year that ends in January and the company doesn't expect a final calculation on the taxable percentages until after the fiscal year is complete. Shares of VMware have risen 12.2% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
STOCKS
theprowersjournal.com

Lamar Utility Board Approves 2022 Budget

The Lamar Utility Board approved the 2022 Budget with a unanimous vote during the October 12th meeting. The budget includes total revenues in excess of $17.8M, $16.4M from retail electric sales and the remaining primarily from wind turbine production. The budget is proposing expenses of $15.3M which includes $11M for power supply. Additional expenditures include: $1,335,715 for personnel costs, $1,855,386 for repairs and maintenance and the annual Charter Appropriation paid to the City of Lamar for $1,750,395 which is the full 12% from retail sales as allowed by the Charter. That sum is reduced by $350,000 as a credit transfer from the Lamar/ARPA settlement from the LRP as approved by the Lamar City Council.
LAMAR, CO
etftrends.com

Angling for Asia Dividends? ADIV Has the Goods

Asia is one of the top regions outside the U.S. for equity income and dividend growth, but without a helping hand, investors can get lost and miss some of the region’s best payout opportunities. The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is that helping hand. ADIV leverages active management...
STOCKS
rismedia.com

NAR Advisory Board Approves Motion to Alter MLS

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is proposing a series of changes to its multiple listing services (MLS) in the new year, according to recent reports. NAR’s MLS Technology and Emerging Issues Advisory Board passed a bundle of motions focused on sprucing up the transparency and functionality of its association-operated MLS for participants and subscribers.
MLS
actionforex.com

RBA Board Maintains Current Policy Stance

There were no policy changes announced or much change in the Governor’s Statement. He did make us aware that the Council of Financial Regulators is closer to adopting some form of macro prudential tightening with loan serviceability buffers being singled out. As expected the Reserve Bank Board decided to maintain...
BUSINESS
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy