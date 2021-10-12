CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Durability of no evidence of disease activity-3 (NEDA-3) in patients receiving cladribine tablets: The CLARITY extension study

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Mult Scler. 2021 Oct 12:13524585211049392. doi: 10.1177/13524585211049392. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: No evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) is a patient-centric outcome increasingly used as the goal of multiple sclerosis treatment. OBJECTIVE: Determine treatment durability of cladribine tablets beyond 2 years considering the variable bridging interval of 0.1-116.0 weeks between...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Case 3: Disease Management Considerations

The panel of experts share their treatment recommendations for a 64-year-old woman with RET wild-type metastatic MTC. Marcia Brose, MD: Let’s just pull these things together. How do the data on the vandetanib and cabozantinib trials inform your practice? Andrew, what’s noteworthy about these studies? I know these have been out longer than the studies we’ve just talked about.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Clinicoradiological comparative study of Aquaporin-4-IgG seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and MOG antibody associated disease (MOGAD): A prospective observational study and review of literature

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Oct 8;361:577742. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577742. Online ahead of print. Neuromyelitis Optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD) are autoimmune inflammatory central nervous system diseases. NMOSD patients typically have recurrent attacks of severe optic neuritis or/and myelitis with majority of them having autoantibodies against the aquaporin-4 (AQP4). In the recent past, a robust association of autoantibodies to full-length human myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG-IgG) with optic neuritis, myelitis and brainstem encephalitis, as well as with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)-like presentations had been demonstrated. MOG-IgG antibody associated disease (MOGAD) is now considered as a disease entity in its own right, distinct from classic MS and from AQP4-IgG-positive NMOSD. Here, we compared the clinical, laboratory, radiological features and treatment outcomes of patients with Aquaporin-4-IgG seropositive NMOSD and MOGAD. Relatively younger age at onset, lesser number of relapses, better response to treatment and favorable clinical outcomes were found in MOGAD group in comparison to AQP4-IgG-positive NMOSD group.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of Cladribine Tablets as a Treatment for People With Multiple Sclerosis: Protocol for the CLOBAS Study (Cladribine, a Multicenter, Long-term Efficacy and Biomarker Australian Study)

JMIR Res Protoc. 2021 Oct 19;10(10):e24969. doi: 10.2196/24969. BACKGROUND: Cladribine tablets (marketed as Mavenclad) are a new oral therapy, which has recently been listed on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme in Australia for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). The current dosing schedule is for 2 courses given a year apart, which has been shown to be effective for treatment of MS for up to 4 years in 75% of patients (based on annualized relapse rate). However, the reinitiation of therapy after year 4 has not been studied.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Barriers to Follow-Up Retinal Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Survey Study

Ophthalmic Surg Lasers Imaging Retina. 2021 Oct;52(10):526-533. doi: 10.3928/23258160-20210904-01. Epub 2021 Oct 1. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: To characterize patient-identified barriers to care in those non-compliant with retina appointments during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. PATIENTS AND METHODS: Inclusion criteria included non-compliant patients from March 1, 2020 to May 1,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Cladribine#Multiple Sclerosis#Neda 3#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Quality of life in individuals newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis or clinically isolated syndrome

OBJECTIVES: To (1) describe QOL trajectory in the first year post-MS/CIS diagnosis and (2) examine associations of demographic and biopsychosocial factors with QOL at baseline and as it evolves over the first year post-MS/CIS diagnosis. METHODS: Participants were N = 250 individuals newly diagnosed with MS or CIS. Participants completed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Estimating the accumulative dose uncertainty for intracavitary and interstitial brachytherapy

Biomed Eng Online. 2021 Oct 18;20(1):106. doi: 10.1186/s12938-021-00942-z. BACKGROUND: Image-guided adaptive brachytherapy shows the ability to deliver high doses to tumors while sparing normal tissues. However, interfraction dose delivery introduces uncertainties to high dose estimation, which relates to normal tissue toxicity. The purpose of this study was to investigate the high-dose regions of two applicator approaches in brachytherapy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Investigation of blood leptin and adropin levels in patients with multiple sclerosis: A CONSORT-clinical study

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Sep 17;100(37):e27247. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027247. BACKGROUND: The effects of adipokines have been investigated in multiple sclerosis (MS) in the literature. Results are uncertain, and subgroups like adropin have not been previously studied. We primarily aimed to determine leptin and adropin levels in MS and their potential use as a biomarker.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Infrared light therapy could help people living with dementia, scientists say

Infrared light therapy could potentially be used to help those living with dementia, researchers have said.A pilot study, led by Dr Paul Chazot of Durham University and GP Dr Gordon Dougal, used a helmet to beam the light into healthy volunteers’ brains. The results showed improvements in the memory, motor function and processing skills of the volunteers.As a result, the researchers believe that transcranial photobiomodulation therapy (PBM-T) could benefit people with dementia.Dr Chazot said: "While this is a pilot study and more research is needed, there are promising indications that therapy involving infrared light might also be beneficial for people...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

A candidate gene study reveals association between a variant of the SRp55 splicing factor gene and systemic sclerosis

Clin Exp Rheumatol. 2021 Oct 19. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To examine the possible implication of the mRNA-binding protein serine/arginine protein 55 (SRp55, also known as SRSF6) rs2235611 single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) in the genetic predisposition to systemic sclerosis (SSc) susceptibility and clinical phenotype. METHODS: A total population of...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

EngagINg the COmmunity to Reduce Preterm birth via Adherence To an Individualized Prematurity Prevention Plan (INCORPorATe IP3): intervention development and future pilot study design

J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med. 2021 Oct 18:1-7. doi: 10.1080/14767058.2021.1988565. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Non-Hispanic Black birthing individuals are at increased risk of preterm birth compared to other racial and ethnic groups. In our clinical setting, we offer a tailored package of recommendations to reduce the risk of preterm birth known as an individualized prematurity prevention plan (IP3). Patient-centered, community engaged interventions that address patient-perceived barriers to preterm birth prevention are urgently needed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Association between clinical phenotypes of dermatomyositis and polymyositis with myositis-specific antibodies and overlap systemic autoimmune diseases

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Sep 17;100(37):e27230. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027230. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association between clinical phenotypes of dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM) with myositis-specific antibodies (MSAs), and overlap diagnosis of systemic autoimmune diseases.This cross-sectional study was conducted on 67 patients with DM and 27 patients with PM recruited from a regional hospital in southern Taiwan. Clinical phenotypes of DM and PM were assessed and MSAs were measured using a commercial line blot assay. The association of clinical phenotypes of DM and PM with MSAs and overlap diagnosis of systemic autoimmune diseases was performed using univariate and multiple logistic regression analyses.Clinically, patients with DM and PM and overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis were associated with a higher risk of interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) (odds ratio [OR] = 6.73; P = .048), Raynaud phenomenon (OR = 7.30; P = .034), and malignancy (OR = 350.77; P = .013). The risk of malignancy was also associated with older age (OR 1.31; P = .012), and male patients were associated with a higher risk of fever. For MSAs, anti-aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase antibodies were associated with ILD, antinuclear antibody were associated with a lower risk of arthritis, anti-transcription intermediary factor 1-gamma antibodies were associated with milder symptoms of muscle weakness, anti-Ku antibodies were associated with overlap diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus, and anti-Ro52 antibodies were associated with the development of Raynaud phenomenon and Sjögren syndrome.MSAs and overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis were significantly associated with clinical phenotypes of DM and PM. Physicians should be vigilant for malignancy in older DM and PM patients with overlap diagnosis of systeic sclerosis. The possibility of developing ILD in patients with overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis or serum positivity of anti-aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase antibodies should be considered.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Evaluating the impact of 18F-FDG-PET-CT on risk stratification and treatment adaptation for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (EFFORT-MIBC): a phase II prospective trial

BMC Cancer. 2021 Oct 18;21(1):1113. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-08861-x. BACKGROUND: The outcome of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) remains poor, despite aggressive treatments. Inadequate primary staging, classically performed by computed tomography (CT)-imaging, could lead to inappropriate treatment and might contribute to these poor results. Although not (yet) adapted by international guidelines, several reports have indicated the superiority of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose-positron emission tomography-CT (18F-FDG-PET-CT) compared to CT in the detection of lymph node and distant metastases. Thereby the presence of extra-vesical disease on 18F-FDG-PET-CT has been correlated with a worse overall survival. This supports the hypothesis that 18F-FDG-PET-CT is useful in stratifying MIBC patients and that adapting the treatment plan accordingly might result in improved outcome.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Neurological autoimmune diseases following vaccinations against SARS-CoV-2: a case series

Eur J Neurol. 2021 Oct 19. doi: 10.1111/ene.15147. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Population-based studies suggest SARS-CoV-2 vaccines may trigger immune-mediated thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) raising concerns for other autoimmune responses. We aimed to characterize neurological autoimmunity after SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations. METHODS: In this single-center prospective case study we report patients with...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Comparative analysis of variation in the quality and completeness of local outbreak control plans for SARS-CoV-2 in English local authorities

J Public Health (Oxf). 2021 Oct 20:fdab368. doi: 10.1093/pubmed/fdab368. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Local outbreak control plans (LOCPs) are statutory documents produced by local authorities (LAs) across England. LOCPs outline LAs’ response to Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID19) outbreaks and the coordination of local resources, data and communication to support outbreak response. LOCPs are therefore crucial in the nation’s response to COVID-19. However, there has been no previous systematic assessment of these documents. We performed this study to systematically assess the quality of LOCPs and to offer recommendations of good practice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Binding and Neutralization in Dried Blood Spot Eluates and Paired Plasma

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Oct 20:e0129821. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.01298-21. Online ahead of print. Wide-scale assessment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-specific antibodies is critical to understanding population seroprevalence, correlates of protection, and the longevity of vaccine-elicited responses. Most SARS-CoV-2 studies characterize antibody responses in plasma/sera. While reliable and broadly used, these samples pose several logistical restrictions, such as requiring venipuncture for collection and a cold chain for transportation and storage. Dried blood spots (DBS) overcome these barriers as they can be self-collected by fingerstick and mailed and stored at ambient temperature. Here, we evaluate the suitability of DBS for SARS-CoV-2 antibody assays by comparing several antibody responses between paired plasma and DBS from SARS-CoV-2 convalescent and vaccinated individuals. We found that DBS not only reflected plasma antibody binding by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and epitope profiles using phage display, but also yielded SARS-CoV-2 neutralization titers that highly correlated with paired plasma. Neutralization measurement was further streamlined by adapting assays to a high-throughput 384-well format. This study supports the adoption of DBS for numerous SARS-CoV-2 binding and neutralization assays. IMPORTANCE Plasma and sera isolated from venous blood represent conventional sample types used for the evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses after infection or vaccination. However, collection of these samples is invasive and requires trained personnel and equipment for immediate processing. Once collected, plasma and sera must be stored and shipped at cold temperatures. To define the risk of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants and the longevity of immune responses to natural infection and vaccination, it will be necessary to measure various antibody features in populations around the world, including in resource-limited areas. A sampling method that is compatible with these settings and is suitable for a variety of SARS-CoV-2 antibody assays is therefore needed to continue to understand and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
AFP

Pig kidney works in human patient in 'potential miracle'

A US medical team has succeeded in temporarily attaching a pig's kidney to a person, a transplant breakthrough hailed as a "potential miracle" by the surgeon who led the procedure. "I think people will see that and accept that, particularly the people who are waiting and desperate -- they will see this as a potential miracle for them as we move this forward." ia/st
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Venous Thromboembolism in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Treated in a Single Academic Center in Mexico: A Case Series Study

There exists an increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) among patients with COVID-19, which is concerning, as it contributes significantly to morbidity and mortality. Researchers of a study sought to describe the characteristics, treatment, and outcomes of COVID-19 patients with VTE treated in a single academic center in Mexico. The results were published in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic performances of common nucleic acid tests for SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals and clinics: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Lancet Microbe. 2021 Oct 13. doi: 10.1016/S2666-5247(21)00214-7. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: An optimised standard experimental setup across different hospitals is urgently needed to ensure consistency in nucleic acid test results for SARS-CoV-2 detection. A standard comparison across different nucleic acid tests and their optimal experimental setups is not present. We assessed the performance of three common nucleic acid tests, namely digital PCR (dPCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR), and loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), to detect SARS-CoV-2 in clinical settings.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Patterns of seroconversion for SARS-CoV2-IgG in patients with malignant disease and association with anticancer therapy

Nat Cancer. 2021 Apr;2(4):392-399. doi: 10.1038/s43018-021-00191-y. Epub 2021 Mar 22. Patients with cancer have been identified in several studies to be at high risk of developing severe COVID-19; however, rates of SARS-CoV-2 IgG seroconversion and its association with cancer types and anti-cancer therapy remain obscure. We conducted a retrospective cohort study in patients with cancer that underwent SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing. Two hundred and sixty-one patients with a cancer diagnosis underwent SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing and demonstrated a high rate of seroconversion (92%). However, significantly lower seroconversion was observed in patients with hematologic malignancies (82%), patients that received anti-CD-20 antibody therapy (59%) and stem cell transplant (60%). Interestingly, all 17 patients that received immunotherapy, including 16 that received anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies, developed SARS-Cov-2 IgG antibodies (100% seroconversion). These data show differential rates of seroconversion in specific patient groups and bear importance for clinical monitoring and vaccination strategies that are being developed to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy