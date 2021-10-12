CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivaroxaban Shows Promise For Pediatric Fontan Procedure Patients at Risk for Blood Clots

Cover picture for the articleThe Jansen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson recently announced new data from the Phase III UNIVERSE study which demonstrated treatment with rivaroxaban in an oral suspension formulation, compared to treatment with aspirin, was associated with blood clots in pediatric patients who have undergone the Fontan procedure. The Fontan procedure...

