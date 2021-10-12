CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

4-Octyl-Itaconate and Dimethyl Fumarate Inhibit COX2 Expression and Prostaglandin Production in Macrophages

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

J Immunol. 2021 Oct 11:ji2100488. doi: 10.4049/jimmunol.2100488. Online ahead of print. PGs are important proinflammatory lipid mediators, the significance of which is highlighted by the widespread and efficacious use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in the treatment of inflammation. 4-Octyl itaconate (4-OI), a derivative of the Krebs cycle-derived metabolite itaconate, has recently garnered much interest as an anti-inflammatory agent. In this article, we show that 4-OI limits PG production in murine macrophages stimulated with the TLR1/2 ligand Pam3CSK4. This decrease in PG secretion is due to a robust suppression of cyclooxygenase 2 (COX2) expression by 4-OI, with both mRNA and protein levels decreased. Dimethyl fumarate, a fumarate derivative used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, with properties similar to itaconate, replicated the phenotype observed with 4-OI. We also demonstrate that the decrease in COX2 expression and inhibition of downstream PG production occurs in an NRF2-independent manner. Our findings provide a new insight into the potential of 4-OI as an anti-inflammatory agent and also identifies a novel anti-inflammatory function of dimethyl fumarate.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Mdivi-1 Modulates Macrophage/Microglial Polarization in Mice with EAE via the Inhibition of the TLR2/4-GSK3β-NF-κB Inflammatory Signaling Axis

Mol Neurobiol. 2021 Oct 7. doi: 10.1007/s12035-021-02552-1. Online ahead of print. Macrophage/microglial modulation plays a critical role in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS), which is an inflammatory disorder of the central nervous system. Dynamin-related protein 1 is a cytoplasmic molecule that regulates mitochondrial fission. It has been proven that mitochondrial fission inhibitor 1 (Mdivi-1), a small molecule inhibitor of Drp1, can relieve experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a preclinical animal model of MS. Whether macrophages/microglia are involved in the pathological process of Mdivi-1-treated EAE remains to be determined. Here, we studied the anti-inflammatory effect of Mdivi-1 on mice with oligodendrocyte glycoprotein peptide35-55 (MOG35-55)-induced EAE. We found that Drp1 phosphorylation at serine 616 in macrophages/microglia was decreased with Mdivi-1 treatment, which was accompanied by decreased antigen presentation capacity of the macrophages/microglia in the EAE mouse spinal cord. The Mdivi-1 treatment caused macrophage/microglia to produce low levels of proinflammatory molecules, such as CD16/32, iNOS, and TNF-α, and high levels of anti-inflammatory molecules, such as CD206, IL-10, and Arginase-1, suggesting that Mdivi-1 promoted the macrophage/microglia shift from the inflammatory M1 phenotype to the anti-inflammatory M2 phenotype. Moreover, Mdivi-1 was able to downregulate the expression of TRL2, TRL4, GSK-3β, and phosphorylated NF-κB-p65 and prevent NF-κB-mediated IL-1β and IL-6 production. In conclusion, these results indicate that Mdivi-1 significantly alleviates inflammation in mice with EAE by promoting M2 polarization by inhibiting TLR2/4- and GSK3β-mediated NF-κB activation.
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Tracking macrophages in the macular circulation with commercial OCT

Richard B. Rosen, MD, DSc(Hon), reports on the capabilities of using clinical OCT for imaging and measuring macular surface macrophage cells during the 2021 ASRS annual meeting. Richard B. Rosen, MD, DSc(Hon), reported that clinical optical coherence tomography (OCT) can image and measure macular surface macrophage cells. “This OCT capability...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Immune Responses to MERS-CoV in Humans and Animals

Adv Exp Med Biol. 2021;1313:85-97. doi: 10.1007/978-3-030-67452-6_5. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) is an emerging zoonotic coronavirus that circulates in dromedary camels and sporadically transmit into humans, subsequently resulting in community and nosocomial cases. The viral infection in humans has a range of disease severity from asymptomatic to severe pneumonia and death, whereas the infection in camels is usually asymptomatic. There is no approved antiviral therapy or vaccine for MERS-CoV infections although there have been a number of therapeutic and vaccine candidates under development, for both humans and camels. To date, there has been limited research on the immune responses and pathogenesis of MERS-CoV in both humans and camels. Here, this chapter is focused on MERS-CoV specific immunity in different species with some details regarding the various animal models.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dimethyl Fumarate#Inhibition#Prostaglandin#Multiple Sclerosis#4 Octyl Itaconate#Pg#Nrf2 Independent#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Pentafluorosulfanyl (SF5) as a Superior 19F Magnetic Resonance Reporter Group: Signal Detection and Biological Activity of Teriflunomide Derivatives

ACS Sens. 2021 Oct 19. doi: 10.1021/acssensors.1c01024. Online ahead of print. Fluorine (19F) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is severely limited by a low signal-to noise ratio (SNR), and tapping it for 19F drug detection in vivo still poses a significant challenge. However, it bears the potential for label-free theranostic imaging. Recently, we detected the fluorinated dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor teriflunomide (TF) noninvasively in an animal model of multiple sclerosis (MS) using 19F MR spectroscopy (MRS). In the present study, we probed distinct modifications to the CF3 group of TF to improve its SNR. This revealed SF5 as a superior alternative to the CF3 group. The value of the SF5 bioisostere as a 19F MRI reporter group within a biological or pharmacological context is by far underexplored. Here, we compared the biological and pharmacological activities of different TF derivatives and their 19F MR properties (chemical shift and relaxation times). The 19F MR SNR efficiency of three MRI methods revealed that SF5-substituted TF has the highest 19F MR SNR efficiency in combination with an ultrashort echo-time (UTE) MRI method. Chemical modifications did not reduce pharmacological or biological activity as shown in the in vitro dihydroorotate dehydrogenase enzyme and T cell proliferation assays. Instead, SF5-substituted TF showed an improved capacity to inhibit T cell proliferation, indicating better anti-inflammatory activity and its suitability as a viable bioisostere in this context. This study proposes SF5 as a novel superior 19F MR reporter group for the MS drug teriflunomide.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Inhibition of lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1-3 deteriorates experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis by inducing oxidative stress

J Neuroinflammation. 2021 Oct 19;18(1):240. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02278-w. BACKGROUND: Lysophosphatidic acid receptors (LPARs) are G-protein-coupled receptors involved in many physiological functions in the central nervous system. However, the role of the LPARs in multiple sclerosis (MS) has not been clearly defined yet. METHODS: Here, we investigated the roles of LPARs in...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Altered adipokine levels are associated with dimethyl fumarate treatment in multiple sclerosis patients

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Oct 4;56:103311. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103311. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Obesity is linked to increased risk of multiple sclerosis (MS) and worsening disease severity. Recent experimental and clinical data indicates that adipokines are involved in regulating immune response and serve as cross talk between immune and neural system. Dimethyl fumarate (DMF) is an oral MS medication with unknown mechanism of action. It upregulates the nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) pathway, a pathway for adipocyte differentiation. To determine a possible relationship between treatment with dimethyl fumarate, serum adipokine profiles and treatment response in patients with MS, we conducted an observational cohort study and measured serum adipokine and Vitamin D levels before and after treatment with DMF and examined their association with treatment response.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A preliminary study of association of cigarette smoking with risk of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Sep 17;100(37):e27234. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027234. Various studies have revealed an association between cigarette smoking and increased risk for multiple sclerosis (MS). However, its role in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) remains elusive. Therefore, in the present case-control study, we aimed to assess the association of active and passive cigarette smoking with the risk of MS and NMOSD.Thirty-six patients with NMOSD, 46 patients with MS, and 122 healthy individuals were included in this study. Standardized questionnaires and telephone interviews were used to collect information regarding the active and passive cigarette smoking behaviors of the patients and normal controls.The risk of MS was significantly higher among smokers than among nonsmokers (odds ratio = 2.166, 95% confidence interval: 1.109-4.170; P = .027). Further analysis of the risk between active and passive smokers, male smokers and nonsmokers showed no statistical difference. However, neither smokers nor active smokers had a greater or lower risk of NMOSD than their nonsmoking counterparts.Our preliminary study showed no significant association between cigarette smoking and the risk of NMOSD, strongly suggesting that, unlike MS, cigarette smoking might not confer NMOSD susceptibility, at least in the Northern Han Chinese population.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Neurotoxicity of pesticides in the context of CNS chronic diseases

Int J Environ Health Res. 2021 Oct 19:1-38. doi: 10.1080/09603123.2021.1987396. Online ahead of print. Following the introduction and application of pesticides in human life, they have always been along with health concerns both in acute poisoning and chronic toxicities. Neurotoxicity of pesticides in chronic exposures has been known as one of the most important human health problems, as most of these chemicals act through interacting with some elements of nervous system. Pesticide-induced neurotoxicity can be defined in different categories of neurological disorders including neurodegenerative (Alzheimer, Parkinson, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis), neurodevelopmental (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorders, developmental delay, and intellectual disability), neurobehavioral and neuropsychiatric (depression/suicide attempt, anxiety/insomnia, and cognitive impairment) disorders some of which are among the most debilitating human health problems. In this review, neurotoxicity of pesticides in the mentioned categories and sub-categories of neurological diseases have been systematically presented in relation to different route of exposures including general, occupational, environmental, prenatal, postnatal, and paternal.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Estimating the accumulative dose uncertainty for intracavitary and interstitial brachytherapy

Biomed Eng Online. 2021 Oct 18;20(1):106. doi: 10.1186/s12938-021-00942-z. BACKGROUND: Image-guided adaptive brachytherapy shows the ability to deliver high doses to tumors while sparing normal tissues. However, interfraction dose delivery introduces uncertainties to high dose estimation, which relates to normal tissue toxicity. The purpose of this study was to investigate the high-dose regions of two applicator approaches in brachytherapy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Susceptibilities of human ACE2 genetic variants in coronavirus infection

J Virol. 2021 Oct 20:JVI0149221. doi: 10.1128/JVI.01492-21. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, has resulted in more than 235 million cases worldwide and 4.8 million deaths (October 2021), with varying incidences and mortalities among regions/ethnicities. The coronaviruses SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-NL63 utilize the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as the receptor to enter cells. We hypothesized that the genetic variability in ACE2 may contribute to the variable clinical outcomes of COVID-19. To test this hypothesis, we first conducted an in silico investigation of single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the coding region of ACE2. We then applied an integrated approach of genetics, biochemistry and virology to explore the capacity of select ACE2 variants to bind coronavirus spike proteins and mediate viral entry. We identified the ACE2 D355N variant that restricts the spike protein-ACE2 interaction and consequently limits infection both in vitro and in vivo. In conclusion, ACE2 polymorphisms could modulate susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, which may lead to variable disease severity. IMPORTANCE There is considerable variation in disease severity among patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Human genetic variation can affect disease outcome, and the coronaviruses SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-NL63 utilize human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as the receptor to enter cells. We found that several missense ACE2 SNVs that showed significantly altered binding with the spike proteins of SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and NL63-HCoV. We identified an ACE2 SNP D355N that restricts the spike protein-ACE2 interaction and consequently have the potential to protect individuals against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Our study highlights ACE2 polymorphisms could impact human susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, which may contribute to ethnic and geographical differences in SARS-CoV-2 spread and pathogenicity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutic melanoma inhibition by local micelle-mediated cyclic nucleotide repression

The acidic tumor microenvironment in melanoma drives immune evasion by up-regulating cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) in tumor-infiltrating monocytes. Here we show that the release of non-toxic concentrations of an adenylate cyclase (AC) inhibitor from poly(sarcosine)-block-poly(L-glutamic acid Î³-benzyl ester) (polypept(o)id) copolymer micelles restores antitumor immunity. In combination with selective, non-therapeutic regulatory T cell depletion, AC inhibitor micelles achieve a complete remission of established B16-F10-OVA tumors. Single-cell sequencing of melanoma-infiltrating immune cells shows that AC inhibitor micelles reduce the number of anti-inflammatory myeloid cells and checkpoint receptor expression on T cells. AC inhibitor micelles thus represent an immunotherapeutic measure to counteract melanoma immune escape.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Interventions to Increase Leukocyte Testing during Treatment with Dimethyl Fumarate

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Sep 30;18(19):10312. doi: 10.3390/ijerph181910312. Dimethyl fumarate (DMF), a treatment for multiple sclerosis, may cause leukopenia and infection. Accordingly, periodic white blood cell (WBC) monitoring is recommended. We sought to evaluate the US Department of Veteran Affairs’ safety program which provides facilities with a list of patients prescribed DMF therapy without a documented white blood cell count (WBC). We identified 118 sites with patients treated with DMF from 1 January 2016 through 30 September 2016. Each site was asked if any of seven interventions were used to improve WBC monitoring (academic detailing, provider education without academic detailing, electronic clinical reminders, request for provider action plan, draft orders for WBC monitoring, patient mailings, and patient calls). The survey response rate was 78%. For the 92 responding sites (78%) included sites (1115 patients) the mean rate of WBC monitoring was 54%. In multivariate analysis, academic detailing increased the rate by 17% (95% CI 4 to 30%, p = 0.011) and provider education increased the rate by 9% (95% CI 0.6 to 18%, p = 0.037). The WBC monitoring rate increased by 3.8% for each additional intervention used (95% CI 1.2-6.4%, p = 0.005). Interventions focused on the physician, including academic detailing, were associated with improved WBC monitoring for patients at risk for leukopenia from DMF treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure and inhibition of Cryptococcus neoformans sterylglucosidase to develop antifungal agents

Pathogenic fungi exhibit a heavy burden on medical care and new therapies are needed. Here, we develop the fungal specific enzyme sterylglucosidase 1 (Sgl1) as a therapeutic target. Sgl1 converts the immunomodulatory glycolipid ergosterol 3β-D-glucoside to ergosterol and glucose. Previously, we found that genetic deletion of Sgl1 in the pathogenic fungus Cryptococcus neoformans (Cn) results in ergosterol 3β-D-glucoside accumulation, renders Cn non-pathogenic, and immunizes mice against secondary infections by wild-type Cn, even in condition of CD4+ T cell deficiency. Here, we disclose two distinct chemical classes that inhibit Sgl1 function in vitro and in Cn cells. Pharmacological inhibition of Sgl1 phenocopies a growth defect of the Cn Δsgl1 mutant and prevents dissemination of wild-type Cn to the brain in a mouse model of infection. Crystal structures of Sgl1 alone and with inhibitors explain Sgl1’s substrate specificity and enable the rational design of antifungal agents targeting Sgl1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

OTULIN inhibits RIPK1-mediated keratinocyte necroptosis to prevent skin inflammation in mice

Linear ubiquitination regulates inflammatory and cell death signalling. Deficiency of the linear ubiquitin chain-specific deubiquitinase, OTULIN, causes OTULIN-related autoinflammatory syndrome (ORAS), a systemic inflammatory pathology affecting multiple organs including the skin. Here we show that mice with epidermis-specific OTULIN deficiency (OTULINE-KO) develop inflammatory skin lesions that are driven by TNFR1 signalling in keratinocytes and require RIPK1 kinase activity. OTULINE-KO mice lacking RIPK3 or MLKL have only very mild skin inflammation, implicating necroptosis as an important etiological mediator. Moreover, combined loss of RIPK3 and FADD fully prevents skin lesion development, showing that apoptosis also contributes to skin inflammation in a redundant function with necroptosis. Finally, MyD88 deficiency suppresses skin lesion development in OTULINE-KO mice, suggesting that toll-like receptor and/or IL-1 signalling are involved in mediating skin inflammation. Thus, OTULIN maintains homeostasis and prevents inflammation in the skin by inhibiting TNFR1-mediated, RIPK1 kinase activity-dependent keratinocyte death and primarily necroptosis.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Ilson Delves Into the Development of Checkpoint Inhibition in Gastric/GEJ Cancers

Dr. Ilson discusses treatment sequencing for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer, the integration of immunotherapy into the frontline setting, and key ongoing studies in the field. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Jessica Hergert. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from OncLive®, which provides oncology...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Functional variants of RPS6KB1 and PIK3R1 in the autophagy pathway genes and risk of bladder cancer

Arch Toxicol. 2021 Oct 19. doi: 10.1007/s00204-021-03173-2. Online ahead of print. Autophagy plays a critical role in cancer, since it can either suppress tumorigenesis by inhibiting cancer cell survival, or facilitate tumorigenesis by promoting cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth. However, the role of genetic variants of autophagy-regulated key genes for bladder cancer risk remained unclear. Here, we aimed to explore the association of bladder cancer with genetic variants on genes involved in autophagy pathway. Gene-based analysis was performed with multi-marker analysis of genomic annotation (MAGMA) in 580 bladder cancer cases and 1101 controls. The logistic regression model was used to calculate the SNP effects on bladder cancer susceptibility. Expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis was conducted by the genotype-tissue expression (GTEx) project. Gene expression was evaluated based on the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Three potentially functional SNPs RPS6KB1 rs1292038, PIK3R1 rs34303, and rs56352616 were demonstrated to be associated with risk of bladder cancer (OR = 0.71, 95% CI = 0.61-0.82, P = 7.88 × 10-6 for rs1292038; OR = 1.25, 95% CI = 1.09-1.45, P = 2.11 × 10-3 for rs34303; OR = 0.74, 95% CI = 0.62-0.90, P = 2.47 × 10-3 for rs56352616). An increasing number of risk genotypes of these three SNPs were associated with a higher risk of developing bladder cancer. Besides, rs1292038 exhibited an eQTL effect for RPS6KB1 in whole blood (P = 3.90 × 10-7). Furthermore, the higher expression of RPS6KB1 and lower expression of PIK3R1 were both significantly associated with bladder cancer risk. Our findings indicated that genetic variants in autophagy pathway genes RPS6KB1 and PIK3R1 confer bladder cancer susceptibility.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy