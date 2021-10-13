Speak up against evil

Our pastor preached on the book of Esther last Sunday. If you would like to hear it, go to Oak Grove Heights Baptist Church on Facebook. There are several of his messages on there. Some on Revelation, too. The church has got to rise up and speak up against the...
I greatly appreciated the letters by Chenoa Summers and Steven Summers in the Oct. 8 edition of The Sun. They provided readers with important perspectives on the periodical missives submitted by Joyce Cook and Diane Parnell. The polemics of those who espouse the most reactionary rhetoric of the tea party need to be called out in public.
In response to the Oct. 15 editorial regarding the "library brouhaha," I'd like to question virtue of compromise. There are only two sides to this issue. One opposes a public endorsement of blatant bigotry. The other only opposes having their personal comforts challenged. Some in the comfort-class feel called to impose their narrow worldview onto public spaces. Others just don't want to have to listen to the "brouhaha." In either case bigotry wins, the only difference is by what degree.
At the last library board meeting on Monday, I confronted Mark Nichols with his own words. I directly asked for an apology from him to two groups of disenfranchised people: the LGBTQIA+ community and the disabled community. What I got was a grandstanding I’m-sorry-you’re-offended type of response. Not only that,...
"I was living with a woman who suddenly began to stink." That is the opening line to prolific author T.C. Boyle's 1977 short story, "Descent of Man." It's an absurdist tale about a chimp named Konrad who is at the center of a love triangle between his handler and her professor boyfriend. Boyle was inspired by the experiments of the era to try and teach chimpanzees sign language to communicate.
Korean Air had more plane crashes than nearly any other airline in the world. You may think they had old planes or poorly trained pilots. But that wasn’t the case. Instead, they had a cultural legacy–Korean culture is hierarchical. You are required to be submissive to your elders and superiors in a way that Americans wouldn’t recognize. Because cultural mandates required co-pilots to defer to their captains, they didn’t speak up at work. The results were deadly.
A Native American organization is demanding a correction, apology and the firings of Fox News personnel for a series of racist comments. Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who appeared with her husband, former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, said Wednesday on Fox News Primetime that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency ... alcoholism and family breakdowns.”
Comedian Jon Stewart said the media's hyperfocus on former President Trump is a mistake and that casting him as an "incredible supervillain" distracts from other threats. The former "Daily Show" host told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview airing Sunday that political pundits are "making a mistake" blaming Trump for the country's divisive discourse, arguing they should turn their focus to the threat posed by much larger institutions that have dangerously embraced "the idea that power is its own reward."
The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
Former President Donald Trump says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s more than $400 million in funding for local election offices was “illegal” after a new analysis said the funding boosted Democratic turnout in key areas. Trump, who lost to President Biden by narrow margins in a handful of swing states, told...
By the time Dylann Roof went on trial, Reverend Sharon Risher was already starting to have her doubts about the death penalty.In 2015, Roof, an avowed white supremacist, shot and killed nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, after they had welcomed him into their Bible study session. The dead included Reverend Risher’s mother, Ethel Lance, and her cousins Susie and Tywanza Sanders, as well as a number of dear friends. Tywanza, at 26 the youngest victim, died trying to shield Susie, the oldest at 87, from Roof’s gun.He had tried to reason with Roof, according...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) urged mothers to raise their sons to be monsters in an off-the-rails speech slammed on social media as “dangerous” and sociopathic. The extremist first-term lawmaker said society wants to “de-masculate young men” because “they don’t want people who are going to stand up” in footage shared online Monday by activist group Right Wing Watch. It’s unclear where the video was filmed, but it’s now going viral.
The United States of America prides itself on being a “land of opportunity.” We are (for the most part) a free people, enjoying “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” as written into our Declaration of Independence. Food is plentiful. Educational opportunities abound. Employment is available for virtually everyone who wants a job; social services are funded for everyone else.
Once again prominent black celebrities have shown they won’t toe the COVID-19 vaccine-mandate line, which, beginning at the White House, emanates primarily from the left. ESPN anchor Sage Steele was the latest. On Tuesday, Fox News reported that Steele, an ESPN fixture since 2007, was suspended for a week from...
The Morgantown City Council is currently considering a ban on conversion therapy, the pseudoscientific practice of attempting to change someone’s sexuality that has been widely discredited by medical professionals. With the council expected to vote on the ban next week, one Morgantown pastor is speaking out in favor of the...
Ally Letson ’21 felt a haunting eeriness as she walked around Oranienburg, Germany. She couldn’t help but notice just how peculiar the scene appeared. In one direction, citizens went about their errands, commutes, and gatherings in a residential neighborhood. When she looked the other way, she saw an old three-story gate surrounded by cement fencing. Inside was an empty gray where tens of thousands of people once took their final breaths.
At the Monday meeting of the Craighead County Quorum Court, State Rep. Brandt Smith took serious offense to claims that he threatened to defund the library at the Aug. 11 Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board meeting. It seems like Rep. Smith forgot that he said, "... We're getting ready...
In the current environment of race sensitivity, I think it is necessary to ask certain questions. I think the best way to move forward as a nation is to have a dialogue. With Halloween approaching I am reminded of a situation last year where children were criticized for dressing up as characters not of their race. In a time when we are pushing for equality and inclusiveness, at what point do we cross a line into racism? In the past Disney has been accused of racism by making most of their characters white and in recent years has done their best to create a diverse cast of heroes and princesses. In our efforts to diversify, what happens if a little girl loves a character like Moana and wants to dress as her for Halloween? In some ways this should be celebrated as the type of color blindness we want to teach our children, but in other ways this is being seen as racism and cultural appropriation. Historically speaking this is actually not new. We have seen examples of this over the past decade, but also from a tumultuous decade a long time ago.
