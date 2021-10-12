Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado Celebrates National Constitution Week
Over 100 people gathered to celebrate their ‘blessings of liberty’ in September at the Pelican Lakes Resort & Golf Club. The multi-generational crowd came together to honor Constitution Day, the day the United States Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado hosted the event based upon this national tradition.www.50plusmarketplacenews.com
