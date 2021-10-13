More than 1,000 weapons removed from courthouse visitors this year, officials say

The Sid Larson murals will be removed from the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia, after the county commission voted 2-0 Thursday afternoon to move them to a secure location. County Commissioners rejected a proposal from Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill to remove the murals and store them on county property, until a location could be found that would appropriately display them. Commissioner Janet Thompson says the county is not in the art preservation business, and says the artwork could the damaged. She also questions whether anyone would accept the murals. Atwill countered by saying they don’t know until they try.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO