More than 1,000 weapons removed from courthouse visitors this year, officials say
It’s been just under a year since county elected officials ramped up security measures inside the Knox County Courthouse. And it’s been money well spent, they agree. Commissioner Kellie Streeter reported to her fellow commissioners recently that additional security equipment added to the courthouse entrance in January, so far, has uncovered an astonishing number of weapons — weapons that, until this security upgrade was complete, likely made their way, for years, into offices and courtrooms undetected.www.suncommercial.com
Comments / 1