Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI bulls eye 40% upswing

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily chart time interval, it can be seen that the price is taking support on the 20MA, and the 20MA has just crossed the 50MA. The price was not able to break the Resistance, and bears took the Price down. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price is able to break the Resistance or not. Firstly, we can see the MACD shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and both the lines are parallel, therefore the lines will not cross each other. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 54, and the RSI line is pointing Sideways, meaning the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA crosses the 50MA, which is bullish, and both 20MA and 50MA are above the 100MA.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO