Warriors seek better start on Homecoming

JONESBORO — Homecoming week finds the Westside Warriors looking for a better start than they had on the road last Friday. Rivercrest scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, including two in the first four minutes of the game, and went on to beat the Warriors 35-14. Head coach Bobby Engle said his team gave up a score on a trick play in the first minute and had a miscommunication on fourth down that set up another early score for the Colts.