CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

‘My two children are engaged but I dislike one fiancé – do I have to pay for both weddings?’

By Will Kirkman
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a money dilemma? Each week the Moral Money column will try to solve one of our readers' burning financial quandaries. Send your questions and comments to moralmoney@telegraph.co.uk. Next year my eldest daughter is marrying her long-term partner and I am over the moon. He is a lovely,...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Newlyweds Charge Guests For Wedding Cake and I’m Not Mad At It

When it’s your wedding, you get to make the rules, but one bride and groom have taken that to an extreme. In a post on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” section, a guest from their wedding shares the ridiculous text he got from the bride. He explains that at the event, guests were told they had to pay $5 for their piece of wedding cake and if you think that’s bad, hang on.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fianc#Wedding#Moral Money#Hf
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Can I Get My Dead Husband’s Social Security After Secret Divorce?

My ex-husband was killed in a car accident in November 2018. We were married legally for five years. We got divorced so our daughter could get SSI. She has cerebral palsy. When we divorced, we didn't tell anyone except for Social Security. Not even his parents knew we were divorced. We were planning on getting married again at the justice of the peace after our daughter turned 18. Unfortunately, he was killed three months before her 18th birthday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mysuncoast.com

Bride discovers she has the wrong wedding dress after 17 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman recently discovered the wedding dress that she has had for the last 17 years does not belong to her. Susan Stephenson is searching for the dress she wore on her wedding day in 2004, WXIX-TV reported. Her mother had the dress preserved after...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

My Son Wants Me To Take My Husband’s Last Name — But I Want to Keep Mine

“Mom, will you change your last name so we can be a family?”. Usually, the mom with all the answers, I had nothing. I wasn’t sure I could give my son the honest reply his serious voice demanded. When I became a parent, I knew he’d ask the hard-hitting questions, but at 8 years old I figured it would be more along the lines of why the Tooth Fairy and Santa have the same handwriting or explaining (again) why daily bathing is a thing. Lately, though, he has become increasingly aware my last name does not match his and back-to-school time has made this revelation worse.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
digg.com

Was I Wrong To Ask All The Women In My Family To Leave My Wedding After They Showed Up Wearing White Dresses, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slate

I’m So Tempted to Dip Into the Money My Kids Inherited From Their Grandma

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My in-laws died a few years ago, and we received some money, about $12,000, which we used to pay off one car and do some home repair on our 25-year-old house. However, our two kids received $30,000—each. Gran left each kid a note telling them about their “college fund.” Both kids received full scholarships—even through their master’s programs. Neither one wants a Ph.D. What was my MIL thinking? We couldn’t pay for college? That she doesn’t trust us with money? We’d love to finish our house repairs (repairs—not remodel), plus have a little breathing room. We have it in a separate account because they were minors at the time. Our daughter has taken over hers. Our son just asks for money when he needs it (he just bought two new tires). It came from that account. We have not spent their money on anything except their large needs that we couldn’t afford. However, I’m …
KIDS
Slate

My Cousin’s Insane Wedding Plan Is Splitting Everyone Apart

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I recently torpedoed my close family when the topic of my cousin’s wedding came up. My cousin is getting married in a foreign country at a five-star, all-inclusive resort. Guests are required to stay a minimum of three nights. My family wouldn’t normally choose a very expensive all-inclusive hotel as our vacation of choice, so we asked if we could either stay at an Airbnb off-site, or simply fly in for the wedding itself, but not stay for three nights. We were told no. The couple wants the family there for the full three days.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband will never know I forgave him

It was my parting gift upon his sudden tragic death. A happy couple smiles on their wedding day.Photo by Min An from Pexels. When my husband and I got married, we were still years away from being able to drink legally. That’s how young we were. I was incredibly immature. He was wise beyond his years — not in a good way. By the time I met him when he was fifteen, he’d already been in and out of drug and alcohol rehab several times. It didn’t work.
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy