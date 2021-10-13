Flag on the play: Since 2019, TU leads the nation in penalties
After struggling with penalties in recent seasons, the University of Tulsa made an emphasis in the spring and in the preseason to cut down on those types of miscues. “Penalties are going to happen in a game,” coach Philip Montgomery said last month. “There are some aggressive penalties that happen because it’s football, and there are some things that just occur. We need to cut out the ones that really come down to a discipline side of it.”tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0