The IMF is ominously complacent about the threat of inflation
Whatever the International Monetary Fund says, think the opposite and you’ll probably be about right. This old joke about the IMF’s forecasting record is admittedly a touch unfair; most of the time the forecasts – essentially and perhaps inevitably just a summary of the consensus view – are broadly correct. But when it comes to the big turning points, the IMF almost invariably fails to see them and therefore gets it disastrously wrong.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0