The IMF is ominously complacent about the threat of inflation

By Jeremy Warner
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Whatever the International Monetary Fund says, think the opposite and you’ll probably be about right. This old joke about the IMF’s forecasting record is admittedly a touch unfair; most of the time the forecasts – essentially and perhaps inevitably just a summary of the consensus view – are broadly correct. But when it comes to the big turning points, the IMF almost invariably fails to see them and therefore gets it disastrously wrong.

