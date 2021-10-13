CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gov.uk app will let people access 300 services at the blink of an eye

By Mike Wright
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public will be able to use dozens of online government services from changing their driving licence to getting benefits via a new app, ministers have announced as part of plans to replace a failed £175 million scheme. Stephen Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will on Wednesday...

