New Gov.uk app will let people access 300 services at the blink of an eye

Giving Ohioans new ways to find their dream job using the skills they already have! The ReadySkill App connects people they need to high-growth careers. The app also provides personalized equitable access to career coaching and mentorship to prepare the talent of today for the market opportunities of tomorrow. Users begin by entering their current skills and interests, and the platform guides them in selecting the best future career path and educational program for them. Once enrolled, ReadySkill leverages data—giving employers the ability to track the learner’s progress and recruit them for open positions within the app.

