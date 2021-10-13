CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Cynthia Louise Burton

By tburgess
mayfield-messenger.com
 6 days ago

Cynthia Louise Burton, 61, of Paducah, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, at her home. Ms. Burton is survived by her long time partner, Randy Delk of Mayfield; four sons, Daniel (Amanda) Cuneo of Houston, Alaska, Wesley Nelson of Fayetteville, Tennessee, Jesse (Leigh) Burton of Anchorage, Alaska, Tony (Amber) Burton of Mayfield; six grandchildren, Morgan (Michael) Coates of Anchorage, Alaska, Tabitha Loftis of Bolivar, Missouri, Lillian Loftis, Winter.

www.mayfield-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Tennessee#Missouri#Georgia
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy