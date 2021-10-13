Trophy Tracker: Vezina

FIRST STAR - ANZE KOPITAR, C, LOS ANGELES KINGS. Kopitar tallied a League-leading seven points (four goals, three assists) in two games last week, helping the Kings split a pair of contests. He opened the campaign with a record-setting performance Thursday, scoring his fifth NHL hat trick and matching his single-game career high with five points as the Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 at STAPLES Center. He recorded the most points by a King on opening night in franchise history; became the third player in franchise history with a hat trick in a season-opening game, joining Luc Robitaille (Oct. 6, 1988) and Jari Kurri (Oct. 4, 1991); and, at 34 years and 51 days, became the oldest player in League history with five points in a season opener. He eclipsed the previous mark set by Phil Esposito (31 years, 232 days) on Oct. 10, 1973 (w/ BOS). The Kings captain completed the week by figuring in both of his team's goals (one goal, one assist) in a 3-2 home loss to Minnesota Saturday.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO