NHL

Trophy Tracker: Vezina

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVasilevskiy, Hellebuyck, Kuemper among preseason favorites for top goalie by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2021-22 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalie in the League as voted by NHL general managers.

NHL On Tap: Coleman to make Flames debut after serving suspension

Matthews expected to play first game of season for Maple Leafs; Hakstol's Kraken visit Flyers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Matthews expects to make season...
Shesterkin, Rangers defeat Maple Leafs in OT

TORONTO -- Igor Shesterkin made 40 saves, and Artemi Panarin scored with 1:12 left in overtime to give the New York Rangers a 2-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Panarin beat Jack Campbell glove side from the right circle after winning a battle for...
Domi out 2-4 weeks for Blue Jackets with rib fracture

Forward placed on injured reserve, tied for team lead with four points. Max Domi is expected to be out 2-4 weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a rib fracture. The forward was placed on injured reserve Monday after sustaining the injury in a 2-1 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Preview: Larkin, Red Wings set to entertain Blue Jackets on Tuesday night

DETROIT -- One thing was made clear during Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's media session ahead of Tuesday's game against visiting Columbus: he's ready to move on from the events of last Thursday's Home Opener and Saturday's ensuing suspension, and simply get back to leading his team. Larkin discussed...
Alex Ovechkin Named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week

FIRST STAR - ANZE KOPITAR, C, LOS ANGELES KINGS. Kopitar tallied a League-leading seven points (four goals, three assists) in two games last week, helping the Kings split a pair of contests. He opened the campaign with a record-setting performance Thursday, scoring his fifth NHL hat trick and matching his single-game career high with five points as the Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 at STAPLES Center. He recorded the most points by a King on opening night in franchise history; became the third player in franchise history with a hat trick in a season-opening game, joining Luc Robitaille (Oct. 6, 1988) and Jari Kurri (Oct. 4, 1991); and, at 34 years and 51 days, became the oldest player in League history with five points in a season opener. He eclipsed the previous mark set by Phil Esposito (31 years, 232 days) on Oct. 10, 1973 (w/ BOS). The Kings captain completed the week by figuring in both of his team's goals (one goal, one assist) in a 3-2 home loss to Minnesota Saturday.
Kopitar leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK - Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 17. FIRST STAR - ANZE KOPITAR, C, LOS ANGELES KINGS. Kopitar tallied a League-leading seven points...
Blackhawks, Islanders vying for first win

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders will each be looking for their first win when they play at United Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, NHL LIVE). The Blackhawks (0-2-1) have been outscored 13-7 so far this season, including 8-1 in the first period, when they have allowed a goal within the opening 17 seconds in each of the past two games.
New-Look Third Line is Set to Take on More Responsibility

BOSTON - Bruce Cassidy is thrilled to have some options. As the Bruins navigate the opening of a new campaign - with a number of fresh faces in the lineup - Boston's bench boss believes he has a third line he can depend on. With veteran forwards Nick Foligno and Erik Haula joining forces with Jake DeBrusk to form a new-look trio, Cassidy sees a line that can handle just about any responsibility, including checking other teams' top players.
NHL Buzz: Malkin skates prior to Penguins practice

Center had offseason knee surgery; Hoffman, Boeser each expected to play Tuesday; Wheeler in COVID-19 protocol for Jets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Evgeni Malkin skated for the first time this season Monday. The center...
Video Review: NYR @ TOR - 13:53 of the First Period

The Situation Room informed the officials that Mika Zibanejad’s shot at 13:49 completely crossed the Toronto goal line. Explanation: The Situation Room informed the officials that Mika Zibanejad's shot at 13:49 (6:11 elapsed time) completely crossed the Toronto goal line. game recap. Shesterkin, Rangers defeat Maple Leafs in OT. Makes...
Blues score five goals in second period, defeat Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The St. Louis Blues scored five straight goals in 5:07 in the second period of a 7-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Monday. Jordan Kyrou scored four points (two goals, two assists) and Klim Kostin had two goals for the Blues, who have won their first two games this season. Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Home Slate Against Islanders

The Blackhawks open their home schedule on Tuesday night in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time 587 days as the New York Islanders visit the United Center (TICKETS). PREGAME LINKS. GAME COVERAGE. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO. TEAM RECORDS. CHI: 0-2-1, 1 PT. NYI: 0-2-0, 0 PTS. HOW...
Valiquette jokes with Lundqvist during Rangers intermission report

Former teammate couldn't help but poke the King about Shesterkin's great game. New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin had himself a game on Monday and MSG analyst Steve Valiquette couldn't help himself. During the second intermission, Valiquette was praising the play of Shesterkin [who, by the way, made 40 saves...
Brassard, Flyers cruise past Kraken for first win

PHILADELPHIA -- Derick Brassard had a goal and two assists for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 6-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee and Justin Braun each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (1-0-1). Carter Hart made 23 saves.
Shesterkin can handle expectations for Rangers, Lundqvist, Richter say

Henrik Lundqvist lives in Manhattan and is an analyst for Rangers broadcasts on MSG Network. Mike Richter lives in Connecticut, 35 miles from Madison Square Garden, and is a regular at Rangers home games. Richter's No. 35 hangs in the MSG rafters and he is the only goalie since 1940...
Drysdale lifts Ducks past Flames in OT

CALGARY -- John Gibson made 41 saves, and Jamie Drysdale scored with 1:34 left in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday. Drysdale one-timed a pass from Troy Terry past the outstretched pad of Jacob Markstrom. "I just tried...
Avalanche Opens First Road Trip at Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche opens its first road trip of the season against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. J.T. Compher had a goal and one assist, Nazem Kadri added two helpers and Tyson Jost and Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Avs in a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
