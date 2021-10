This three Bedroom all brick rancher is a trip back in time. Situated in a mature neighborhood and built in 1963 it maintains some of its original features. Do you LOVE retro? This house has the original kitchen counters, cabinets and hardware. You will fall in love with the original bathroom counters and the retro green sink and tub in the main bathroom. The house has been well cared for and boosts hardwood floors in the dining area, living room and two bedrooms. Lots of natural light with the large window in the living room and the sliding doors leading to your deck. The home has a fully unfinished basement that could be finished to give more living space. Park your car or just have a workshop in the detached garage which has air, heat and electric. Perfect rancher for the first time homebuyer or the empty nester looking to downsize. Easy access to I81 for those of you who commute! Welcome home to your new address: 18526 Indian Cottage Road, Hagerstown, MD.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO