The Rangers are dressing most of their NHL lineup as the preseason enters its final week. The “what to watch for” tonight is Chris Kreider on RW, which is where he is expected to play on the top line. He should be able to fit in on his off wing just fine. The other thing to watch is how Nils Lundkvist, one of two players left in a real battle, does tonight.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO