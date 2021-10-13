CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

RAWA win for conservation

By Missourian Editorial Board
Washington Missourian
 6 days ago

One of the reasons we respect Sen. Roy Blunt is his willingness to reach across the aisle on issues important to Missouri and the country. His support of the Recovering Americas Wildlife Act (RAWA) is another example of a bipartisan approach that could deliver a huge win for conservation efforts here and nationwide.

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Bay effort gains climate focus

A new directive signed by leaders of the Chesapeake Bay Program wisely elevates climate change to a major concern affecting all aspects of its work to clean the watershed and protect the bay for future generations. As Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam, chair of the program’s executive council, said at a signing ceremony early in October, the new emphasis on climate change “is critically important ...
ENVIRONMENT
naturalresourcereport.com

Biden can’t designate their way to a conservation win on paper

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) criticized the Biden administration’s unilateral decision to put sweeping federal designations on millions of acres surrounding the Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah. After months of rhetoric touting their intent to work collaboratively with...
ENVIRONMENT
Johnson City Press

Letters: Conservation and energy production

September was a good-news-bad-news month for our wildlife heritage. The Federal Register announced restoration of protection for migratory birds, severely weakened under the Trump administration through rollback of legal liability under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, but more than 20 animal species and one flowering plant were officially declared extinct. Among the lost birds, freshwater mussels and other animal species was our largest, the ivory-billed woodpecker.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Heinrich
Person
Roy Blunt
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Wildlife Conservation#Invasive Species#Birds#Rawa
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Washington Examiner

Val Demings brings Democrats' losing strategy to Florida

Democrats have found their “anti-Rubio warrior” in Florida’s Senate race, according to Politico. But in Rep. Val Demings, what they have actually found is yet another money furnace that will deliver a disappointing loss when the votes are counted. Politico’s piece details that Demings, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Marco...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy