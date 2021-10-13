Letter: Time to clean house at WROTB

Recent weeks have offered up one new revelation after another about corruption at Western New York Off-Track Betting (OTB). This includes the findings of a new audit of OTB by the New York State Comptroller (“Comptroller audit critical of WROTB ticket oversight, personal use of vehicles,” Sept. 24). OTB staff and board members have given themselves and their friends more than $120,000 worth of expensive luxury tickets to Bills games, Sabers games, and other events. On top of that, the public agency has been handing out expensive health insurance plans to its part-time board members (they meet once a month), in direct violation of New York State rules.