MLB

M-V-Free! Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS, 5-4 over Brewers

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves will get another chance to finish the job they came agonizingly close to achieving a year ago. It doesn’t matter at all that they had fewer wins than any other playoff team. Freeman hit an improbable, tiebreaking homer off Milwaukee closer...

www.foxsports.com

